Diogo Nogueira declares himself to Paolla and Mumuzinho gives hint about marriage | celebrities

reproduction Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira

Singer Diogo Nogueira made another statement to his girlfriend Paolla Oliveira, this Saturday (30), and a comment by singer Mumuzinho caught the web’s attention.

In the declaration, Diogo Nogueira defined Paolla Oliveira as his “purest love”. “One week of the release of my muse’s song, my inspiration, my purest love! Gift for her and for you who love us and just want to live on love!”, wrote the samba dancer.

But it was the comment of the singer Mumuzinho, a friend of the couple, that excited the fans. “I can already see my suit huh,” wrote the singer, suggesting a possible marriage between the artists.

Several internet users asked if Mumuzinho would be the godfather and even named the singer Cupid. “Really see. After all you were Cupid. Kkkkkk wise jerk,” wrote a fan. “This cupid/godfather is hot, his arrow has a good tip,” cheered another. “may the wedding be as beautiful as yours was”, cheered a fan of the artists.

At the end of July, Mumuzinho confessed that he was the couple’s cupid and provoked the first kiss between Diogo and Paolla in public. Mumuzinho performed at Vivo Rio, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), sang with Diogo Nogueira on stage and called on Paolla Oliveira to do the “gossip”.

“Can I tell the story to Brazil? Don’t tell anyone. I’ll tell. I made a facetime [chamada de vídeo] with both and look what happened. So I wanted the applause, God bless this relationship, this love. Long live love,” said Mumuzinho at the time.