DJI Mini 2 survives the visit to La Palma volcano and generates incredible images

Perhaps you know that a volcano in La Palma in the Canary Islands has been erupting for an unbelievable five weeks. This would be a difficult phenomenon to cover in loco were it not for the technology, which with drones makes it possible to obtain images of the surroundings of the Cumbre Vieja natural park.

The courageous responsible for the Sunsets Sweden YouTube channel “piloted” his DJI Mini 2 there, and the images are impressive. The drone showed the chaos in the volcano from the best possible angles, and that without melting in the process or leaving minimal damage — and we certainly wouldn’t even need to say how hot the area must be, which could potentially damage the operation of some electronics.

Ironically or not, the DJI Mini 2 has failed to make its comeback. But calm down: he didn’t crash into the volcano of La Palma or have damaged circuits. His battery just ran out halfway home. With that, he got stuck in a tree.

The positive side of this setback is that the drone owner had to venture to the rescue, and managed to show the general accumulation of ash that the volcano has already caused. Of course, the area was minimally safe for him to retrieve the device.

Little autonomy

The accident involving the DJI Mini 2 may not have been a mere oversight of the user: despite advances, drones consume a lot of energy for flights and recordings. The compact model of the Chinese brand even has a 31-minute autonomy, which between roundtrips from the recording location can give you just a few minutes of usable recordings.

On the other hand, the model has a speed of up to 16 m/s, can be operated at a distance of up to 10 km and records videos in resolution up to 4K at 30 fps, even with dimensions of just 245 × 289 × 56 mm and weight 249 grams.

If you’re curious to know why volcanoes like Cumbre Vieja come back to life after so many decades of inactivity, here’s an explanation.

Source: YouTube, Drone DJ