‘Do you know Wakanda?’: bus driver goes viral while driving playing with passengers

A bus driver from Rio de Janeiro went viral on social networks this Saturday (30) after a passenger publicized his adventures on social networks. In an edited video with the “best moments” of the unidentified road, it is possible to see the driver’s resourcefulness during work – full of humor with passengers and people who appear wherever he goes.

Among the jokes, non-sense questions for those who were close to him, football jokes, jokes of all kinds and more interactions with other drivers, as well as pop culture references: at a certain moment, he asks a man if he knows Wakanda, the fictional city from the movie ‘Black Panther’.

Another pop reference appears when he asks a passenger to sing Hakuna Matata, the theme song for the movie Rei Leão.

A good mood comes even when it’s time to give a passenger a hard time. “Where’s your card?” he asks, and gets an answer he can’t hear. In a good mood, he breaks the branch and continues on his journey: “No, you can’t. You owe me a Brahma.” Passenger boards through the back door.

Those who entered and paid are also not free from the jokes: a passenger is called a “cow hand” when returning a change coin for the ticket.

Of course, football is also the driver’s theme in the video that had more than 500,000 views in just one Twitter post this Saturday: “Flamengo lost!”, he mocks, referring to the elimination of the red-black color from the Copa do Brasil , this week. Watch below.