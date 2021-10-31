Doctor Jairo · Does hormone replacement in menopause increase the risk of breast cancer?

Can hormone replacement during menopause harm breast health?

The use of hormone replacement to alleviate the symptoms of menopause is fundamental for the quality of life of many women, but the gynecologist needs to analyze, case by case, the risks and benefits of the therapy. There are many treatment options, just as there are patients with different profiles.

Hormone exposure after the age of 45 or 50 may eventually increase the risk of breast cancer because estrogen promotes the proliferation of glands in the region. In general, the so-called “combined replacement” reduces this risk, but even so, it is important that use is for a limited time, and that all risks and benefits are weighed in the conversation between doctor and patient, which must also take into account the family history.

What to do to prevent breast cancer?

In this Pink October, month of awareness about the disease, doctor Jairo Bouer led a live on TikTok on the subject to remind girls and young women that it is never too early to start taking care of themselves.

Up to one in eight women must face the disease in their lifetime, and a considerable part of the propensity for breast cancer involves our lifestyle. See below the main risk factors for developing tumors in this part of the body:

1. Sedentary lifestyle: the ideal is to practice at least half an hour of physical activity three to four times a week.

2. Drinking to excess: it is essential to consume alcohol in moderation (click here to find out how).

3. Cigarette: Smoking increases the risk of this and many other types of cancer (see tips for quitting smoking here).

4. Obesity: overweight people are more prone to the disease, so it is important to seek treatment to keep it under control.

5. Age: although breast cancer can occur in younger women, the probability is greater after 40 or 50 years.

So, what can you do in your daily life to reduce your risks? Having a healthier diet, not spending the whole day without moving, practicing physical activity, avoiding excessive alcohol and not smoking.

How to identify breast cancer?

One of the most important steps to identify something wrong with the breast early is for a woman to know her body well. Feeling a lump, changes in the shape of the breast or nipple, different-looking skin on the breast, or bloody secretions, for example, are reasons to go to the doctor.

Anyway, it is important to note that most cases of breast cancer do not have symptoms in the early stages. The woman only discovers something when doing the exams, such as a mammogram, and then the doctor will investigate the alteration. That’s why it’s so important to control.

In general, women must have a mammogram from the age of 40, unless there are cases of breast cancer in the family – then the exam is indicated after the age of 25 years.

