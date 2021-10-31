Doctor Jairo · Is not having sex bad? See possible consequences

Sex is good for the body. Of course, it’s not like going to the gym every day or running a marathon, but this activity takes some effort. On average, you can lose 3.6 calories per minute at a moderate intensity ratio, according to a study published in the journal. PLOS One. And because your mental health also improves, you will likely feel even more likely to move and exercise if you have an active and pleasurable sex life.

Health Benefits of Sex

You may have heard that a pleasurable sex life has overall health benefits. But it is important to emphasize that quality is more important than quantity. And for some people, “just getting laid” can even cause a so-called “moral hangover” the next day, which certainly won’t do any good. Here’s what some research suggests about the positive effects of sex:

– Protected heart

Research has shown that people who have sex regularly have less risk of cardiovascular disease. One hypothesis for the result is that, when having relationships, people exercise more; another possibility is that the resulting well-being reduces anxiety and depression, which are also risk factors for the heart. But be warned: those who have heart disease should consult a doctor before suddenly increasing their sexual frequency and, especially, before taking any medication to improve the erection.

– Less memory lapses

Regular sexual activity appears to be linked to improved memory, according to research. Researchers are still not sure why, but it may have to do with sex-related physical activity.

Having sex regularly is linked to improving memory – iStock

– Strengthened immunity

Weekly sex appears to boost the immune system compared to those who engage in it less often, researchers say. Part of the reason may be increased levels of an anti-germ substance called immunoglobulin A or IgA. It protects the surface of the mucous membranes against bacteria, viruses and any other type of invading micro-organism, preventing them from attaching and proliferating.

– Healthier prostate

Men who ejaculate more often are less likely to develop prostate cancer. This is indicated by a study that followed nearly 32,000 men over ten years. But beware: unprotected anonymous sex and multiple partners can also increase your chances of getting sick, so when having sex, be careful.

– Less pain

Sex can be a good way to distract your mind from all the pain you have. But the benefits go beyond that. Orgasm causes your body to release endorphins and other hormones that can help relieve headaches, back and leg pain. They can also help with arthritis pain and menstrual cramps.

– Improved pelvic and erectile function

It may sound strange, but the expression “use it or lose it” can be applied here. For menopausal women, vaginal tissue can become thinner and dry from the absence of sex, which can make penetration more painful and ultimately weaken desire. Orgasm is also useful for strengthening the pelvic floor in men and women, as it involves muscle contractions. Some research even suggests that men who have sex frequently would be better protected from erectile dysfunction.

– More controlled blood pressure

Sex appears to help keep blood pressure within a healthy range, also according to science. This makes sense when you consider what it provides: it adds some aerobic and muscle-building exercise and can ease anxiety and make you feel better. So both can help keep numbers where they need to be.

And being without sex, is it bad?

Some people have little or no interest in sex (they are asexual), while others choose abstinence for spiritual reasons. But others don’t get laid for lack of partnership, opportunity, time or energy, and they resent it. During the pandemic, many people became concerned about the possible problems that the “drought” period could generate. But, after all, can being without sex be bad? Depending on how often you got used to it and how heavy it is on your life, you can feel some changes:

1. You may feel more anxiety

Maybe sex is the last thing on your mind when you’re under stress. But it can help lessen your anxiety. Sex seems to decrease the amount of hormones that the body releases in response to stress, either for the pleasure it generates or for the well-being provided by the connection with the other.

2. You burn less calories

While 3.6 calories a minute is low, it’s almost the equivalent of a brisk walk. For those who usually have sex on a daily basis, the change can weigh a little on metabolism and mood. After all, moving around is good for oxygenating the brain too. And since quality sex is good for mental health and self-esteem, the urge to exercise is likely to diminish as well.

3. The relationship loses quality

During sex and orgasm, our body releases substances that promote well-being and also promote attachment (such as oxytocin, known as the “love hormone”, since it is also involved in the relationship between mothers and babies). According to studies, the effects of this substance would last for about two days, so having an active sex life favors the couple’s bond.

4. Your sleep may get worse

Sex-stimulated hormones, such as oxytocin and prolactin, also promote restful sleep. And if you’re the type who likes to cuddle up to sleep after a satisfying relationship, the lack of coziness can also be a factor. Remember that the reverse is also true: if you intend to resume your sex life soon, you will need a good night’s sleep to get along.

5. Libido may decrease

It sounds contradictory, but the truth is that spending too much time without sex can make you lose interest. In general, the more couples invest in relationships and have good experiences together, the more likely they are to want to repeat the good times. That’s why a lot of people say that the more sex you have, the more you want to have it. That’s why it’s important to make a “kick”, or even set a day of the week for this pleasurable ritual.

Sources: Dr. Jairo Bouer, WebMD/FloHealth, MedicalNewsToday

