Dogs protect the body of an elderly man who died ‘screaming in pain’ after waiting 6 hours for Samu in SP | Santos and Region

An elderly man died in Peruíbe, on the coast of São Paulo, after waiting more than six hours for a team from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu). A resident who was at the site reports that he died screaming, in pain, fallen on the floor of a bar, and that his pet dogs stayed by his body, protecting him, not letting anyone get close.

The case took place in a bar located on Estrada Armando Cunha, near Km 7.5, in the São Francisco district, in the rural area of ​​the municipality, on Friday afternoon (29). According to 50-year-old housewife Andrea Nunes Gonçalves, she was passing in front of the establishment when she heard 68-year-old Damião de Almeida’s screams and stopped to help.

The owner of the bar and another man who was on the spot informed that Damião was complaining of a lot of back pain, and that they called Samu, through telephone 192, around 9:30 am, but that, four hours later, the service was still had not arrived. Andrea called again to request assistance, asking for urgency. According to her, the doctor even asked what the elderly person had, but they were unable to inform.

After an hour, the man who had called at 9:30 am called again, as the service had not arrived. However, according to the housewife, a health service attendant stated that “no one died from pain”, and that there were more urgent care to be performed.

“A total disregard. Even later, the police arrived and asked why we didn’t help, but I don’t drive, we couldn’t take him, the ambulance had to have come. It only came after he died, but it was too late. He was bending over and screaming in pain, he died there on the floor of a bar, alone, without help. And when we called, before he died, the attendant still said that no one died of pain”, he says.

After the elderly person’s death, just before 4 pm, Samu arrived at the scene and tried to revive him, without success. The Military Police was called to attend to an occurrence of “corpse encounter”. According to the Civil Police, the victim’s death was reported at 15:51. When the police arrived at the bar, Samu’s team had already left. They found the corpse lying on the floor of the bar, covered by a blanket, surrounded by dogs.

The place was preserved until the arrival of the expert, and the case registered as “suspicious death” in the 1st Police District of the city. As Andrea reports, the elderly man’s son came to the site when he learned of what had happened, and thanked everyone who tried to help his father.

The housewife remembers that, while the body remained in the place, his two pet dogs stayed by the corpse and wouldn’t let anyone get close. “They were protecting, they wouldn’t let him get close to Damião. The white girl even stroked his face, but the son [do idoso] it took [os cachorros] home,” he says.

“It’s an absurd. It wasn’t even a difficult place to access. For seo Damião, unfortunately, I can’t do anything else, but I live here, there are other people here, and that can happen to anyone. They have to have a human eye, because that was a neglect. Maybe he was alive if he didn’t have to wait more than six hours for an ambulance”, he concludes.

In a statement, the Peruíbe City Hall clarified that Samu is located in Itanhaém, a neighboring city, and is responsible for regulating the service of five municipalities in the region. When an applicant from one of these municipalities calls 192 to report an emergency case, and asks for an ambulance, the call is redirected to Samu Regional, which handles the care and regulation of the case.

The agency claims that the USB was activated only at 2:52 pm. “The Municipality of Peruíbe informs that two SAMU vehicles in the city went to the address. The Basic Support Unit [USB] was called at 2:52 pm, and arrived on the scene at 3:27 pm, and the Advanced Support Unit [USA] received the call at 15:27, and arrived at the locality at 15:50”.

