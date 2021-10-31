Duda Nagle shows Zoe in her new bed on the floor and surprises

Actor Duda Nagle showed his daughter with presenter Sabrina Sato in the new bedroom

The actor Duda Nagle and the presenter Sabrina Sato showed their daughter Zoe, two years and 11 months, in her new bedroom. The couple moved Zoe’s little room and exchanged her crib for a bed on the floor.

The path follows Montessori concepts. This means that it is located on the floor precisely so that the child can have easy access to all the items in the room, and it is also a great option to avoid falls. In the Montessori concept it is important that everything is within reach of children.

Duda Nagle and Sabrina Sato were amused by showing little Zoe sleeping in her bed on the floor. In the photo, Zoe had her torso and head on the bed and her legs on the floor. The cover was also part of the floor and part of the bed. When showing the scene, Duda said: “It’s so cute that it doesn’t even fit in the bed”. And Sabrina melted for her daughter saying, “What love!”

The netizens were nothing but praise for the girl Zoe. “Oh how cute! Really, it’s so cute that it doesn’t even fit in the bed!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “Oh, Zoe is beautiful! A real cuteness!”.

A fan of little Zoe also said: “Oh, I don’t know Zozo live, but I’m a big fan of hers! Every day I ask Father from heaven to protect her”. And one fan even said: “Zoe is so cute! How cute!”. Another internet user also commented: “Sleep out of place! How cute this Zozo!”. One fan commented: “Zoe is such a sweet girl! It’s so good to watch her growth!”.

Recently, Duda Nagle and Sabrina Sato spoke about plans to increase the family. The presenter, who is 40 years old, said she was thinking of freezing her eggs to get pregnant in a few years. Duda, on the other hand, revealed that he and Sabrina do intend to have more children, but that they still haven’t managed to plan the right time for that.

