Economic scenario for 2022 should be even worse and analysts warn of risks

The covid-19 pandemic left a trail of destruction in the global economy in 2020 and one of the consequences, without a doubt, is inflation, which is growing in several countries. In Brazil, the famine is stronger than ever and exceeds 10% a year, largely due to increased internal risks — more related to the ills of the Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) government that is trying to create a turbo-charged Bolsa Família to have an electoral platform. This has undermined any optimism in the economy, experts warn.

The inflationary dragon takes shape when the government loses credibility and goes away destroying any chance of expanding an economy and increasing employment. With this, the forecasts for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2022 are collapsing and specialists do not rule out a new recession in the middle of an election year. They recognize that, given the increase in uncertainties regarding the fiscal issue, inflation will not let up, because the dollar will continue to appreciate against the real, putting pressure on food and fuel prices. The worst possible scenario, that of stagflation — when there is no growth and prices soar — is also a possibility, and they warn that there will not be Bolsa Família boosted to help the president win votes.

Analysts recognize that this worsening in forecasts is mainly the result of recent signals from the government, which let the Centrão play the game in economic policy, to be reelected at any cost. And, with the stampede of four secretaries of the Ministry of Economy, on October 22, right after the minister of ministry, Paulo Guedes, admitted that the government intends to ask for a “license” to spend more and to exceed the spending ceiling – constitutional amendment that limits expenses to the inflation of the previous year—pessimism has taken over the market.

The approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, considered by the economic team as a way out to create the new aid of R$ 400 promised by Bolsonaro and also create space for parliamentary amendments to please the Centrão, is bombarded with criticism, especially , after the changes in the original text made by the rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), because it opens a fiscal space that could reach R$ 100 billion, much more than the R$ 50 billion foreseen for the new Bolsa Família , proving the electoral purposes of the measure.

“It became a bus. Everything fits in this PEC. Indeed, this is one of the worst PECs in history, due to the set of errors and news”, warns the economist and former Minister of Finance, Mailson da Nóbrega, a partner at Tendências Consultoria. For him, it will be much worse for the future of the economy if this proposal is approved. No wonder, a new wave of revisions to market forecasts is underway and the data are not encouraging, although Guedes downplays the pessimism and calls it a “little conversation”, as Bolsonaro did last year, when he called the covid pandemic -19 of “little flu”.

Dollar

According to analysts, the resumption of activity in V (when there is fast and strong growth) that Guedes talks about so much, in fact, never happened, because there is a lot of inequality in the country and it was aggravated by the pandemic. It will not be emergency aid that will correct this problem, but a better plan to reduce informality in the country. “What we’re actually seeing is a chicken flight V, because the growth doesn’t sustain itself. It is not possible to see a longer recovery of the Brazilian GDP. Other countries are also raising interest rates and inflation is global. In addition to having internal problems created by poor government management, the international market will not help in 2022”, points out Mailson. “The initial perspectives for this year and the next, which were positive, have not materialized, this is very sad”, he adds.

Large banks, such as Itaú Unibanco, are already admitting a recession next year. The bank’s new forecast is for a 0.5% drop in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022 due to the worsening of the fiscal situation. Before, the estimate foresaw growth of 0.5% in GDP.

Heritage

Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, which reduced the GDP estimate for next year from 0.4% to zero, admits that there may be a recession in the country in 2022. According to him, due to the government’s abandonment of the commitment in respecting the fiscal rules, the dollar may rise to R$ 6 and this will put more pressure on inflation, causing the Central Bank to raise the basic rate of the economy (Selic) to more than 10% to keep inflation within the ceiling of the target for the year. next, 5%. If there really is a lack of control in public accounts and a worsening of the external scenario, with the United States — where inflation in 12 months is at 5.4%, practically half of Brazil’s — going back to increasing interest rates, the current prospects may still be get worse.

Public accounts expert Felipe Salto, executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), also does not rule out a recession in 2022. According to him, the pessimistic scenario, with a growth rate of 0.1% in GDP for next year, has passed to be the most likely, something that becomes disheartening when one looks at the trajectory of gross public debt.

The entity’s new estimates indicate that gross debt will be above 100% of GDP in 2026 in this new pessimistic scenario, instead of 2027. “The set of policies and measures in the pipeline will clearly generate less economic growth, greater inflation resilience the rise in interest rates and the rise in public debt. The picture is very negative and the inheritance for 2023, if the path is not reversed soon, will be heavy”, warns Salto. According to him, the government is destroying fiscal and social responsibility “in one fell swoop” by defending the PEC dos Precatórios.

The government’s lack of planning is one of the main problems pointed out by specialists, who are constantly revising economic growth forecasts. According to them, the pandemic was an atomic bomb in the global economy, but the Bolsonaro government helped to undermine the chances of resuming the activity that had been expected in the second half, when there was an advance in vaccination, by anticipating the electoral debate by flirting with populist measures and voters to remain in power.

“The Brazilian economy is very unequal. It was already known that there needs to be a proposal for fiscal and social responsibility since the beginning of the crisis caused by the pandemic. Emergency aid is palliative, but the problem is permanent. And when good planning is not done, there is no space in the Budget for social policy”, points out economist Silvia Mattos, coordinator of the Macro Bulletin of the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre), when analyzing market noise. “We are seeing a very deteriorated scenario, with high inflation, interest rates as well, worsening of the country risk next year, a risk of global slowdown that will not help the country much to grow”, he warns.