Economists review projections and already forecast recession in 2022 with higher interest rates and risk of uncontrolled public spending

Analysts do not rule out new changes with worsening fiscal and monetary scenarios; government minimizes criticism, and Guedes classifies changes as ‘little talk’

Ernesto Rodrigues/Estadão Content Changes in the spending ceiling with support from the Ministry of Economy worsened the recovery scenario forecast for 2022



The biggest increase in interest this week by central bank and the escalation of the perception of lack of control of public spending by the federal government led to the collapse of the forecasts of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 2022 and made room for economists to predict another economic recession. The deterioration of expectations is nothing new, but it is surprising now due to the intensity and speed of the negative bias expected by banks, investment consultants and other financial institutions. The pessimism has been consolidated in recent days with the negotiations of the Executive and Congress to change the spending ceiling – the rule that determines that government expenditures cannot be greater than the budget of the previous year (only corrected for inflation). The rule, instituted in 2016, is seen as the main fiscal anchor in Brazil and also the last frontier before the terrain of irresponsibility with the treasury. The change has been included in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório, approved by the special committee of the Chamber on October 21st. The vote on the text in the Plenary was postponed twice last week amid efforts by congressmen to secure approval. The measure should return to the agenda next Wednesday, 3.

On the monetary side, the scenario is pressured downwards by the increase in the rate of increase in interest rates. O Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the Selic to 7.75% per year — the highest level since 2017 — by adding 1.5 percentage points. The BC had not made an adjustment of this magnitude for 19 years, since it raised the rate by 3 percentage points at the last meeting in 2002 before Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) took charge of the country the following year. Following the discharge of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) — official meter of the domestic inflation -, which already surpasses the double digits, the monetary authority signaled a new increase of 1.5 percentage points for the December meeting, the last in 2021, which should make the Selic rate above 10% in early 2022 – which would be the first time in four years.

Given these scenarios, MB Associados started to forecast 0% GDP growth in 2022, that is, the stagnation of the economy. In August, the institution projected an increase of 1.8% of the sum of all goods and services produced by the country. “We had already expected a bad scenario in the second half of this year due to the proximity of the elections, but such a rapid and intense deterioration was not on the radar”, says Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB. He cites the participation of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in the mobilizations to change the spending ceiling. The effort by the head of the economic team surprised the market, which saw “Posto Ipiranga” as one of the main advocates of fiscal austerity. For André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton Investimentos, the scenario of disorganization in the economic area is worse than the “hole” in the roof itself. The institution lowered its GDP growth forecast for next year from 1.5% to 1%, with a trend of further declines in the coming weeks. “Brazil does not suffer from a lack of money, but from a lack of plans. The government cannot approve what it puts to the vote. There is a very high level of discomfort in the market”, he adds.

Itaú Unibanco expects the country’s GDP to be negative by 0.5% next year. In a note to clients, the bank cites the acceleration of the Selic rate by the BC as one of the main factors to forecast recession in 2022. “The Central Bank faces the difficult situation of having to accommodate successive shocks without losing credibility, and maintaining inflation expectations of mid-term in line with the goals. This will require a balance between the need to signal more intensely its commitment to the inflation target, while paying due attention to the ‘sacrifice rate’ (reduction of output due to the fight against inflation)”, he informed. Despite not seeing such an abrupt drop, the XP Investimentos also goes along the same lines. Hours after Copom announced the new Selic, the institution lowered its forecast for next year’s recovery from 1.3% to 0.8%. “On average, we project a virtually zero quarterly rate of change for next year (that is, an increase in total GDP basically due to favorable statistical load). In fact, we expect economic activity to contract in the third and fourth quarters of 2022, after modest growth in Q1 and virtual stability in Q2,” says XP’s economics team.

The GDP projections for this year also suffered slight changes, but the market median still points to an increase close to 5% amidst the advance of the vaccination and the resumption of economic activities. The number should offset part of the 4.1% drop recorded by the country last year because of the new coronavirus pandemic. Financial market projections go in the opposite direction from the government’s expectations. The Ministry of Economy maintains the expectation of growth above 2% in 2022. Earlier last week, Guedes showed dissatisfaction with the change in the scenario by analysts and called the reviews “little talk”. “We will grow next year again. The conversation is always this, first that [o PIB] it was going to fall and it was going to stay down there, it was not going to come back. Then it comes back in V. Now, growth was not going to come, and it is already 5%, 5.3% or 5.4% this year. There they are already saying that next year it will not grow. It will grow, it will grow again.”