Electricity bill for the poorest is cheaper in November

In November, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) is going to apply a cheaper energy tariff flag to low-income families.

According to Aneel, next month, the yellow flag, which is equivalent to the payment of R$ 1.87 for each 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed, will affect the electricity bill of beneficiaries of the Social Electricity Tariff.

The Agency’s decision was taken this Friday (29). Families who are enrolled in the CadÚnico (Single Registry) for social programs of the federal government, with monthly family income per person less than or equal to half the national minimum wage, seniors over 65 or people with disabilities who receive the BPC are entitled to the benefit. (Continued Social Assistance Benefit).

“Additional tariff flags on the electricity bill of consumers who are entitled to the Social Electricity Tariff follow the same percentages of discounts that are established by consumption range. This means that low-income families enrolled in the Social Tariff program pay the brands with the same discounts they already have on their tariffs, from 10% to 65%, depending on the consumption range,” explained Aneel.

In September of this year, the The agency created the Water Scarcity banner, due to the water crisis​ that compromises the supply of the reservoirs of the hydroelectric plants that produce energy, making consumers pay more than R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed.

According to Aneel, this banner will continue to be charged to families that are not covered by the Social Tariff. “The Water Shortage banner aims to strengthen the fight against the period of scarcity of water resources, the worst in 91 years, which reduces production in hydroelectric plants and increases the price of energy. The Water Shortage banner will remain in force until April 2022” , said the agency.

