Electronic Cigarette Can Cause Serious Lung Injury

Electronic cigarettes are seen as an alternative to tobacco use. However, these devices should not be regarded as a harmless product and can cause serious lung damage.

In an interview with R7, pulmonologist Flávio Arbex, a physician at the cardiorespiratory disease outpatient clinic of the Paulista School of Medicine at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), spoke about the risk of these devices, also known as vape.

“The reduction of common cigarettes through electronics has been much discussed by the tobacco industry itself, but we don’t see it with good eyes. There are already reports in the medical literature of young people who were left with acute lung damage due to the use of electronic cigarettes, including those in need of lung transplantation”, says the specialist.

Contrary to what many people think, electronic cigarettes (or vape) have been banned in Brazil by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) since 2019, precisely because of the damage caused by these devices to health. However, among young people, the product became fashionable.

Even flavored essences, one of the main attractions of these devices, release some substances that cause cardiovascular disease. Even because of this, there is already a disease called lung injury associated with electronic cigarettes, evali in its acronym in English.

“It’s an acute injury to the lung. We have no idea what e-cigarette use can do in the long term, because it is relatively recent use. People think it’s a simple switch when they leave the conventional cigarette for this [vape], but it is not. It may be that in the long term we will see the damage and 30 years from now we will be paying a price for accepting this exchange”, completed the doctor.

Even with the ban, it’s easy to see vape being sold on social networks. The consumption of the product, in itself, is not a crime, just the sale. Anvisa does not recommend that smokers change the common cigarette for electronic or that non-smokers consume the product.

