Eliane Giardini reveals she was bothered by the beginning of Paulo Betti’s success | celebrities

Eliane Giardini and Paulo Betti have been married for over 20 years and started their career together. Today, both have great prestige and a long trajectory, but that was not always the case. The actress remembers that Paulo started to be successful before her, something that bothered her a little.

After graduating in theater in the 1970s, Eliane and Paulo worked together and, after a few years, he was invited to do a soap opera. From then onwards, more and more jobs for the actor began to appear, but his partner’s career was not moving at the same pace at the time.

“Paulo acquired a status, a reputation that was very difficult to look at and not want the same thing. This created a big gap between us, professionally, because then he was called for a number of things. I could have been submerged , were it not for the [meu] the work of studying philosophy and doing analysis to understand how the stories are different for each person”, says Eliane in an interview with Mônica Bergamo’s column, from Folha de S. Paulo newspaper.

“In the end, things get right, but it depends on courage. On persistence, on resilience, on vocation, although things didn’t go the way I would have liked at the time”, completes the actress.

She also remembers that Paulo’s support was essential at the beginning of her career. The two left the interior of São Paulo to study theater together in the capital of São Paulo and were faced with a reality quite different from what they were used to.

“I thought I was very revolutionary in Sorocaba because I was going to São Paulo with my boyfriend to attend a theater school. I thought I was breaking patterns. When I arrived at the Escola de Arte Dramática with my boyfriend, Paulo, we were maybe the couple face in the room. That contrast was very funny. We looked like two caipirinhas”, recalls Eliane Giardini.