Emergency Relief ends this Sunday; families report despair, fear of starvation and debt | Emergency Assistance

It took 19 months, 9 installments, several extensions, many questions, applications, queues. But this Sunday, when Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) deposits the last installment for workers born in December, Emergency Aid comes to an end.

Aid, essential for millions of Brazilians during the months of acute crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, was ‘waning’ over the months. From BRL 600 to 67 million people in installments, last month it served 25 million, with BRL 200 installments.

Part of these 25 million should start receiving Brazil Aid as of November. But for at least 22 million, all aid ends – and there remains the uncertainty of how to survive, feed and pay the bills, in an impoverished country with almost 14 million unemployed.

Read below the stories of five families who depend on the aid., for whom this money was the only sure source of income.

For them, the end of the program brings fear of hunger and increased indebtedness. High prices, especially for food, and the lack of prospects for getting a job make the situation even worse.

2 of 6 Luciana Nunes fears starvation with end of aid — Photo: Personal archive Luciana Nunes fears going hungry after the aid ends — Photo: Personal archive

“We’ve been in despair for a long time.” This is how housewife Luciana Nunes, 50, summarizes what she has been living since she started receiving R$250 in aid in April of this year.

Last year, both she and one of her daughters received the benefit. It took five months to earn R$1,200. Coupled with her husband’s disability pension, the family’s income doubled. As a result, she was able to pay her bills on time and even started consuming products she couldn’t afford, such as creams, makeup, medicines, clothes and shoes.

Even when the amount of aid was reduced by half in September, the R$ 600 that the two put at home still helped a lot the family, who lives in Iguatu (CE).

But the return of aid in April this year brought new rules and reduced the value again. As a result, the daughter lost the right to the benefit and the family only had the R$250 monthly.

“The problem is that the amount of aid fell just as prices exploded. Basic things like food, electricity and gas have increased considerably. We are consuming the same amount of energy and paying twice as much”, says Luciana.

In addition, they ended up borrowing on their credit card to pay for their groceries. “We are very, very indebted. We buy on the card, pay the bill in installments and there’s nothing left over,” he says.

When they received R$1,200 in aid, the family managed to keep at least 10% of the income. And it was possible to put various types of meat on the table, including prime meat. But, now the reality is different.

“We haven’t been eating meat for a long time. We’re not starving, but that’s what we’re most afraid of”, regrets Luciana.

She and her two daughters, aged 21 and 27, are trying to get some work. “But here it’s hard to get even a beak. Everyone is broke and the city is small”.

According to the housewife, the aid was essential to pay the house bills. With the end of the benefit, Luciana will have to make do with her husband’s retirement, which, according to her, is low.

“We just don’t know what we’re going to do because this money will be missed. Just thinking about it is agony”.

‘It’s going to get very complicated’

3 of 6 Silmara has accumulated debts and doesn’t know how to pay them — Photo: Personal archive Silmara has accumulated debts and doesn’t know how to pay them — Photo: Personal archive

With the pandemic, housewife Silmara Margutti, 29, and her husband were left without a job. It was the emergency aid money that covered the expenses of the family, who lives in Monte Alto (SP), for a year and a half.

Silmara saw the amount of aid shrink – it started at R$600 last year until it dropped to R$150 this year – but even so the money was the only guarantee of income in the house, since her husband is a bricklayer and does not always make it Work. The last installment of the benefit was paid this month.

“Despite having decreased a lot, it was a value that dropped every month and helped to pay the bills”, he says.

Two weeks ago, Silmara went to live in a house her father gave to his family. That should alleviate the expenses a bit. The problem is that, with the pandemic, Silmara and her husband were out of work and were unable to pay the bills or the rent for the house where they lived. Now the debts have piled up.

“It was the aid that held back our expenses last year, but even so, we couldn’t pay for everything. I’m ashamed of being in debt, but we had no other income“, account.

Silmara says that she even relied on donations of food baskets to have food at home. She hasn’t been able to buy meat for a long time. “I buy more sausage, eggs and some vegetables, which is cheaper”.

Silmara started making out churros, but had to stop because she doesn’t have the R$200 needed to buy a part of the fryer that broke.

The housewife says that since the beginning of the pandemic she has not bought any more clothes or shoes for her daughters, who are 6 and 13 years old, and they have never eaten pizza again.

“Seeing my daughters asking for clothes and shoes and not being able to buy hurts me a lot. We used to go to a pizzeria with them almost every week. Now we just think about priorities, which are bills and food, and that’s all. that we win”.

With the end of the aid, she prays that her husband will find a steady job. “Without this money, it will be very complicated. He guaranteed our food and paid part of the bills”, he says.

The dream of reopening the gourmet hot dog snack bar they had in Cajoti (SP) is increasingly distant. “We moved well when the pandemic started. But I still have hope”.

‘Help those who are unemployed’

4 of 6 Juliana Santana’s last job was in 2019 — Photo: Personal archive Juliana Santana’s last job was in 2019 — Photo: Personal archive

For Juliana Cerqueira Santana, 19, it will be very difficult to live without emergency aid money.

“The aid helps me a lot. With the money, I am able to buy food and gas,” says Juliana. “It’s a great help for those who are unemployed,” he says.

With difficulty finding work, she left her mother’s house in São Francisco do Conde and moved to Salvador, Bahia, where she lives with her father. “Due to the difficulty of finding a job (in my mother’s city), I started to live with my father.”

His last job was in 2019 as a helper in a restaurant. Today, she is in her final year of high school and plans to become an engineer. Since she became unemployed, she says that what she did most was to deliver her resume.

“You arrive with a résumé and they always say they’ll call you, but they never call or text you,” he says. “And now it’s going to be more complicated. I was thinking of starting a technical course and the money for the aid could help a lot.”

‘I don’t know how I’m going to manage’

5 of 6 Cibele da Silva received R$375 in emergency aid — Photo: Personal archive Cibele da Silva received R$375 in emergency aid — Photo: Personal archive

Cibele da Silva, 32, was counting down to receive the last installment of the benefit, on October 30th.

“I don’t know how I’m going to manage. It’s money that comes in to buy cooking gas“, says Cibele, a resident of Belford Roxo. “The gas is costing R$ 110.”

Cibele has been a recipient of emergency aid since the program began last year. With the renewal, it started to receive R$375.

“I also used the money to buy medicine for my youngest son, aged three. He’s been sick for a month or so. I’m having to buy medicine because the pharmacy at the health post doesn’t have the medicine he needs . This money saves us.”

In addition to her three-year-old son, Cibele lives with her husband and another 12-year-old son.

Now, without the aid, Cibele’s family will only have the income from her husband’s work. It is informal and receives a minimum wage.

“I even talk to my husband. I say that when we go to buy gas again, without the aid money, we will have to pay in three, four installments.”

‘We eat because of donations’

6 of 6 Maria Elza Gomes supports her 24 and 36-year-old children alone, as well as four cats — Photo: Personal archive Maria Elza Gomes supports her 24 and 36-year-old children alone, as well as four cats — Photo: Personal archive

Maria Elza Reis Gomes, 57, is struggling to find a job because the emergency aid will run out. This month, she receives the last installment of R$250.

In addition to being a day laborer and caregiver for the elderly, she has worked with events and as a general assistant. “Not even clothes to iron appear. At least I managed to get a cleaning service per month that pays R$ 150, but that alone is not enough”, he says.

A resident of Campinas (SP), Maria Elza supports her 24 and 36-year-old children alone, as well as four cats. The hope of the three is to get a replacement in the coming months with the opening of temporary vacancies for Christmas sales.

“I save everything I can. We can eat because of donations from neighbors and the church because I can barely go to the supermarket with these R$250”, he says.

With the aid money, she pays the water, electricity and gas bills. “So if there’s anything left, I buy the mixes, but it’s one at a time.”

Maria Elza says that “meat has not known what it is for a long time”. The family has been making do with eggs, sausage and, when available, chicken and pepperoni. “We are the ones who most feel this price rise, the most humble”.

Last week, Maria Elza walked about two hours to Ceasa to pick up fruits that were donated there.

Despite the difficulties, Maria Elza says she is optimistic about the future.