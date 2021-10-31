‘Empire’, summary last week: Marcão decides to disturb Maurílio and the worst happens

“I left that door open because I thought you were going to get some document, like that day in the passport”, warns Marcão. Maurílio replies: “You left the door open because I promised you some money! What he’s going to do there doesn’t interest you.”

Maurílio will send Marcão into Cristina’s house to leave the door open, so that Zé Pedro (Caio Blat) can enter without any problems. After leaving free walks for the Commander’s son, Marcão leaves the house and goes to talk to Maurílio, who is in a car parked on the street.

After maintaining a connection with Maurílio (Carmo Della Vechia), Marcão (Joe Ribeiro) will have an unhappily ending in the last week of ‘Império’, the 9 pm telenovela on Globo. The boy will not accept plotting against Cristina (Leandra Leal) and will end up being killed by the Commander’s rival (Alexandre Nero), in the middle of the street.

Marcao is angry with his partner: “It does matter! I won’t let him do anything mean to Cris, I won’t let him!”. Maurílio then asks Marcão not to go, because he has something to give him. The boy approaches the car and the villain tells him: “Although it wasn’t what you were thinking”. That’s when Maurílio takes the gun and shoots Marcão, who dies instantly.

Check out the summaries released for the last week published by TV Globo:



Chapter 175, Monday, November 1st: José Alfredo unburdens himself with Joshua. Maurílio and Silviano talk at the door of the police station. Maria Marta goes to Maria Isis’ house. José Alfredo speaks on the phone with Maria Isis. Salvador meets a painter friend. Naná gives Xana an ultimatum. Vicente talks with Antônio and Luigi in the kitchen. Téo Pereira finishes the Commander’s biography. Robertão tells Erika and Téo that he’s going to arrange with Giancarlo the details of the trip to Japan.

Maria Marta and Amanda disapprove of the dress Maria Clara chose for Cristina to attend her wedding with Vicente. Kelly makes hamburgers in Leo and Amanda’s trailer. Claudio and Beatriz talk. Enrico and Beatriz talk on the phone. José Alfredo argues with Téo. Cláudio and Beatriz arrange the details of Maria Clara and Vicente’s wedding. Cristina and Maria Clara face off. Everyone at the wedding eagerly awaits the arrival of Maria Clara.

Chapter 176, Tuesday, November 2nd: Maria Clara packs her bags. Erika and Téo talk on the phone. José Alfredo talks with Cristina. The wedding ceremony begins. Maria Marta faces José Alfredo. José Pedro watches Amanda and Leonardo dancing. Severus watches Noely from afar. Maria Ísis and Magnólia follow the wedding on Téo’s blog. Claudio and Beatriz talk.

Severo and Magnolia talk at the hospital. José Pedro is suspicious during the wedding. Juju takes the bouquet. Noely says goodbye to Magnolia. Maurílio and Silviano argue, while Bruna watches. Bruna calls Maria Marta. Silviano returns home. José Pedro goes to Silviano’s house.

Chapter 177, Wednesday, November 3: Maria Marta and José Alfredo leave the house in a hurry. Danielle questions Bruna’s attitudes. Xana talks to Naná and Antônio, but the two fall asleep. Maria Marta and José Alfredo arrive at Maurílio’s hotel. Cláudio and Leonardo run along the riverbank. Xana is startled when she wakes up and sees Antônio. Everyone drinks coffee at Xana’s pension.

Ismael and Lorraine go to the Império jewelry store. José Alfredo tells Maria Marta about the conversation he had with Ismael and Lorraine. José Alfredo finds diamonds in José Pedro’s safe and attacks his son. Marta throws a vase at José Alfredo’s head. Peter runs away.

Chapter 178, Thursday, November 4: Marta blames herself for the upbringing of José Pedro. Silviano talks to José Pedro and they say that Maurílio’s name is Renato. Maurilio humiliates Danielle and separates from her. José Alfredo orders Lucas to take over Império. The Commander leaves with Josué in search of Fabrício Melgaço. Maria Isis comforts her father in the hospital. Silviano plans the kidnapping of Cristina with José Pedro and Maurílio/Renato. Maurílio/Renato hires Marcão for another service. José Alfredo hands Maria Isis an envelope and they kiss.

Vitor goes to school and Vicente goes for a run around the neighborhood. Silverio worries about the future and about Magnolia. João Lucas talks to Ishmael and sits in his father’s chair. Marcao enters Cristina’s house and leaves the door open. He sees Maurílio armed, regrets it and tries to go back to warn Cristina. Maurílio shoots Marcão. José Pedro enters the house, Cristina comes out of the bath and meets her half-brother. He points a gun at her. João Lucas tells Marta that he’s going to Mount Roraima. José Alfredo and Josué invade Silviano’s house.

Vicente sees Cristina leaving the house with José Pedro and looks strange. Lorraine deduces that she is being kidnapped. Vicente tries to stop the kidnapping and fails. José Pedro takes Cristina to the shed of an old Silviano’s company. The chef calls Maria Marta and tells her about the kidnapping. José Alfredo and Josué find an old photo of an industry with the name “Indústrias Reunidas Santos Muniz”.

Chapter 179, Friday, November 5th: Marta remembers that Silviano’s company was in Bangu. José Alfredo and Josué manage to locate the shed. Isis opens the envelope left by José Alfredo and discovers that he passed part of the fortune to her. Maurílio captures the Commander, Josué distracts the biologist and José Alfredo shoots the villain. José Pedro appears and orders his father to enter. Joshua takes aim at Silviano. José Alfredo tells Pedro that he’s going to save Cristina and teach her a lesson.

José Pedro points a pistol at his father. Cristina kicks a crane lever and her brother falls. José Alfredo butts his son in the head and he faints. Silviano shoots Joshua in the shoulder. He fights back and kills Silviano. Cristina, Josué and José Alfredo try to leave the place. José Pedro wakes up and shoots his father in the back. José Pedro raises the gun to his mouth and Cristina stops him from committing suicide. Medeiros family gathers at the crematorium.

Marta forbids Lucas to go to Monte Roraima with her, Clara, Cristina and Isis. Lucas travels alone to the mountain. Helena, Orville and Salvador travel to Paris. Enrico returns from Italy married. Lorraine and Ishmael move to a house near Xana’s salon. Naná, Antonio, Xana and Luciano form a happy family. After 8 years, the Medeiros family gathers for the traditional family photo. In jail, José Pedro remembers his father. José Alfredo appears at the window of Império, observing the family. THE END