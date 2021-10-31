End of Bolsa Família and start of Auxílio Brasil: see how it looks now

After 18 years, Bolsa Família comes to an end, as the Provisional Measure that created Auxílio Brasil revokes the law that created the program. The last payment will be made this Sunday (31). According to data from the Ministry of Economy, 14.6 million Brazilian families are served by the social program, with an average monthly benefit of R$191.

To replace the permanent program created in 2003, during the Lula administration, the federal government created the Auxílio Brasil, which will be paid from November 17th. The new program, however, faces difficulties to be put into practice as planned, due to the lack of definition about the source of funding for the program.

The proposal is for the program to expand the number of beneficiaries to R$17 million and for the monthly amount to be at least R$400, to be paid by December 2022. With this, the estimate is that the budget for the permanent social program jumps from R$33.1 billion to R$84.730 billion.

The installment to be paid this November will have an average ticket of R$220 already considering the 17.8% adjustment for inflation of the average value of R$189 of Bolsa Família. The payment of the November payroll is guaranteed thanks to a balance of R$ 9.3 billion from the Bolsa Família Budget, which was reallocated at the beginning of the week for Auxílio Brasil.

impasse

The government’s strategy to finance Auxílio Brasil is the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, currently awaiting approval in the Chamber of Deputies. The proposal’s rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), stated that he expects the text to be approved by the Chamber next Wednesday (3).

The text approved by the Special Committee of the Chamber of Deputies defined a revision of the rule that updates the spending ceiling annually, opening fiscal space of around R$83 billion in the Budget. About half of that amount will go to the new social program.

In the last attempt to vote on the PEC, the day was one of negotiations between deputies and ministers of the Palácio do Planalto. This is because there is no consensus on the approval of the text. The report’s rapporteur said he was willing to make changes to the final opinion, but no agreement has yet been signed.

The main complaint of deputies against the matter, especially the opposition, is the non-payment of precatory for teachers via Fundef (Funding for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching) in 2022. If this payment happens, the expense will increase next year by around BRL 16 billion, further reducing the space to be opened in the 2022 budget from BRL 83 billion to BRL 67 billion.

This Friday afternoon (29), the new Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, admitted that the economic team does not work with a plan B for the Brazilian Aid of R$ 400. According to him, without approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, the current value of the benefit must be corrected only for inflation.

Another strategy would be the extra money resulting from the approval of a new Income Tax, a proposal that has already passed through the Chamber, but is awaiting approval in the Senate.

Payment

The idea is for payments to be made as follows: beneficiaries would receive R$ 400, which would come out of the Bolsa Família budget for 2021 (R$ 34.7 billion) and the other R$ 100 should be paid in additional installments in temporary character, until next year, given the high inflation and food prices.

The solution had been created at the suggestion of the economic team in the face of pressure from members of the government’s political wing for a new extension of emergency aid, paid to around 35 million Brazilians.

However, with the PEC dos Precatório locked in Congress, the government must start paying Brazil Aid without the extra installment to reach the minimum amount of R$400.

As informed by the columnist of the CNN Thaís Arbex, Ministry of Citizenship, under the command of João Roma, closed next month’s payroll with the forecast of serving 17 million families. The average ticket to be paid will be R$220 — already considering the 17.8% adjustment for inflation of the average amount of R$189 for Bolsa Família.

Who can receive

The beneficiaries must be the same ones already registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

According to the design that was released, beneficiaries of emergency payments that do not fit the rules of Auxílio Brasil, around 18 million Brazilians, will be without any aid from next month.

According to Tendências Consultoria, classes D and E tend to receive the new benefit. These groups represent 54.7% of Brazilian families and have an income of up to R$ 2,800.

However, with the impoverishment of the middle class in 2021, due to factors such as inflation and unemployment, it is expected that 1.2 million families will join these classes. Disposable income is also expected to decrease by 14%.

*Published by Ana Nunes