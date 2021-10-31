Ethiopian government loses control of city 400 km from capital to rebels | World

The Ethiopian government’s military forces, which are in a civil war with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), withdrew on Saturday (30) from Dessie, a strategic town in the Amhara region, which borders with Tigray.

There were fighting and power cuts in the city.

If this information is confirmed, the city’s fall to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) would be a major blow to the federal government. The war between the government and the rebels has been going on for about a year.

TPLF fighters entered the city, and Ethiopian National Defense Force soldiers did not show up, said a resident who identified himself only as Mohammed.

Neither the rebels nor the government immediately spoke out about the situation in Dessie.

Much of northern Ethiopia is blocked from communications, while journalists’ access is restricted, making it difficult to independently verify information at the scene of the conflict.

Dessie, who is in the Amhara region, neighboring Tigray, is located about 400 kilometers north of Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Residents had previously reported a sharp increase in military concentration in the area, while civilians who fled from nearby conflict-affected towns further north flocked to Dessie for refuge.

On October 20, the TPLF claimed that the rebels were “within artillery range” from Dessie, and Amhara regional president Yilkal Kefale asked the next day the armed amharas to come into the city to defend her.

The conflict began last November, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to the Tigray region and the operation turned into a protracted war, marked by massacres, mass rapes and an imminent threat of famine.

The prime minister, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said the operation was a response to attacks by the TPLF on army camps.

The TPLF was the regional ruling party that dominated national politics for three decades before Abiy took office.