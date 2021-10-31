Evanílson, ex-Fluminense, scores two goals in Porto’s victory against Boavista in Dérby da Invicta | portuguese football

A Brazilian left his mark in double dose in the most important game of the 10th round of the Portuguese Championship . This Saturday, forward Evanílson, ex-Fluminense, scored two goals and was decisive for Porto’s victory over Boavista by 4-1, at Dérbi da Invicta, the main clash between rivals from the northern city of the country, at Estádio do Dragon. The player commented on the feat.

– The team played another great game and congratulations. Thanks to God I was able to take advantage of the opportunities I had and I managed to help the team with two goals. We have big goals for the season. It is to continue the hard work so that we can reach them – said Evanilson.

The Colombian Luis Díaz opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the game, and the French left-winger Hamache even tied a little later, in a beautiful shot from outside the area, in the 30th minute. But Evanílson took advantage of two good passes into the area, from the Iranian Taremi, 45 in the first half and two in the second, and left Porto ahead and in a more comfortable situation.

In additions, the young Englishman Daniel Loader, 21, hit a letter under the legs of the marker in a Luis Díaz cross to seal Porto’s victory. He scored the great goal on his first-team debut just 12 minutes after replacing Evanílson.

With 26 points, Porto took the lead of the Portuguese, with Sporting in second only on goal difference, 11 against 18, after the victory by 1-0 over Vitória de Guimarães also this Saturday. Both beat Benfica, now third, with 25, after tie with Estoril for 1 to 1. Boavista remained with 11, in the middle of the table.

Portuguese Championship Table

1 of 1 Evanílson celebrates Porto’s goal — Photo: EFE/EPA/MANUEL FERNANDO ARAUJO Evanílson celebrates Porto’s goal — Photo: EFE/EPA/MANUEL FERNANDO ARAUJO