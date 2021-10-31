Ex-BBB Thais Braz denies having undergone cosmetic procedure: ‘My face is like this’

Gustavo Soares – Special for Uai

posted on 10/30/2021 5:40 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Former BBB Thais Braz has caught the attention of the internet in recent days by appearing with a different look than seen on the reality show. While some comments extol the beauty of the digital influencer, others criticized her new look, which has some face changes.

“Beautiful, but I thought it was more beautiful without filling in the face”, said one netizen. “Just don’t overdo the facial harmonization. You’re already beautiful. Everything that’s too much spoils,” pointed out another. “I was prettier before when I was at the BBB house,” reinforced a fan.

However, contrary to what some netizens thought, Thais said he did not have a bichectomy, an aesthetic procedure aimed at removing fat from the cheeks.

“Guys, I didn’t have a bichectomy. My face has always been marked. And my face is like that, when I’m thin, it sucks a lot. When I get a little fatter, it’s already rounded, because I have a cheek. increases my hips, increases my buttocks. Not me. I’m still the same thing. The thermometer to know if I’ve gained weight is my face,” she explained, using Instagram stories.

“And another thing, I didn’t do an easy harmonization. I just put filling in the mouth and when you put it on, it gets a little swollen in the day and then it gets normal. I wouldn’t have had any problem speaking if I had. And I didn’t because I didn’t because I didn’t feel like it, I just wanted to do a little bit of mouth that I like,” he concluded.

Recently, Thais announced that his relationship with Lucca Dias had come to an end. The two had already related in the past, before the influencer entered the reality, and they resumed dating about a month ago, but decided to break up once more.

“For my shells who have asked me a lot these past few days, yes, I’m single, we chose to end the relationship. It’s been a year of many changes and renewals in my life. I’m focused on my work,” said Thais .