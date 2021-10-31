Facebook becomes Meta on WhatsApp; and here are the reasons

On Thursday (28), Facebook announced, during the Facebook Connect 2021 event, that it changed its name. The group, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, is now called Meta, in reference to the metaverse, a world of virtual spaces and avatars that Mark Zuckerberg tin the ambition to create.

The new name has already started to appear on the WhatsApp application, according to information from the WaBetaInfo website, a website that tends to anticipate news in the messaging service and settle rumors.

The change is discreet and was seen in the iPhone’s Android and iOS app trial versions.

But, according to WhatsApp executive Will Cathcart, the name change will be seen in updates from now on.

“In the coming weeks, you’ll see us making updates to reflect the new name on WhatsApp and our website. And our team will work to explain to our more than two billion users that our belief in their privacy and security remains the same,” he said. on your Twitter profile.

Over the coming weeks you’ll see us make updates to reflect the new name within WhatsApp and on our website. And our team will work to explain our over two billion users that our conviction to their privacy and security remains unchanged. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) October 28, 2021

What changes in practice?

In place of “From Facebook” (From Facebook, in direct translation), which appears at the bottom of the screen within the app settings, the nomenclature “From Meta” will be used instead.

The name Meta should appear inside the WhatsApp application Image: WaBetaInfo

WhatsApp defaults to the phrase “From Facebook” Image: Tilt

Check out some questions and answers about Facebook’s name change and market positioning:

Will the social network change its name too?

No. The app and facebook.com address will continue to exist under the same name.

And why the name Meta?

Second Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, the word Meta comes from the Greek “meta”, which can be translated as “beyond” or “next”.

It is this new image that the company wants to convey: not only to be a group of social networks and applications, but a company focused on the interaction of people in a kind of huge 3D video game.

“At the moment, our brand is closely linked to a single product. But, over time, we hope to be seen as a metaverse company”, declared Zucerberg at the event.

“We are a company focused on connecting people. Today, we are seen as a social media company. Building social apps will always be important to us, and there is so much more to build. In our DNA, we build technology to bring people together. The metaverse is the next frontier for connecting people, just as social media was when we started.”

The change is similar to what Google went through in 2015. At the time, the company created a new corporation, Alphabet, which became the owner of Google and its other divisions. The difference is that Facebook is not creating a new company, but changing the name of the usual “owner”.

Did the change occur because of recent controversies?

You can’t say 100% yes, but the name change could certainly have come in handy amid one of the company’s most dramatic public relations crises.

In recent weeks, dozens of news outlets have pored over a series of reports and internal documents leaked by former Facebook employees.

An avalanche of complaints follows the company’s latest steps, which is being hard-pressed for apparently putting profit above the proliferation of hate speech, false news and negativity among young people, as well as having given in to authoritarian governments not to lose space in lucrative markets .

*With an article by Lucas Carvalho