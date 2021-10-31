“Facebook Papers”: See What Leaked Documents Reveal So Far

A week ago, a consortium of 17 news outlets, including the CNN, began to publish a series of scathing stories – collectively called “The Facebook Papers” – based on thousands of internal Facebook document pages, which is now called Meta.

These documents are disclosures made to a commission and provided to the US Congress, in edited form, by the complainant’s legal counsel and former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen. The edited versions were obtained by the press consortium.

The documents and stories based on this data have raised concerns about potential real-world harm to Facebook’s various platforms.

They also provide insight into the inner workings of the company, including its approach to misinformation and hate speech moderation, both in the US and abroad – as well as employee reactions to concerns about company decisions.

O Wall Street Journal previously published a series of stories based on internal Facebook documents leaked by Haugen, which raised concerns about Instagram’s impact on teenage girls, among other issues.

The press consortium’s work is based on many of the same documents. Facebook repeatedly tried to discredit Haugen and said the reports misrepresented his actions. “At the heart of these stories is a premise that is false,” a Facebook spokesman said in a statement to CNN.

“Yes, we are a business and we make a profit, but the idea that we do it at the expense of people’s safety or well-being does not understand where our own business interests lie.”

Here are some of the main revelations of “Facebook Papers” so far:

Misinformation about Covid-19 Vaccines

In February 2021, a year after the start of the pandemic, a Facebook research report was shared internally and noted a concern: “Our internal systems are still not identifying, demoting and/or removing anti-vaccination comments often enough.”

Another report a month later stated: “The aggregate risk of [hesitação da vacina] in comments may be higher than in posts and yet we invest little in prevention compared to our investment in content.”

A Facebook spokesman said the company has made improvements to issues raised in internal memos.

The practice of human trafficking

According to a January 2020 internal report titled “Domestic Servitude and Labor Trafficking in the Middle East,” a Facebook investigation found the following:

“Our platform enables all three stages of the human exploration lifecycle (recruitment, facilitation, exploration). The traffickers, recruiters and facilitators of these ‘agencies’ used FB profiles [Facebook], IG profiles [Instagram], pages, Messenger and WhatsApp.”

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN: “We prohibit human exploitation in unambiguous terms”. He also stated that for “many years the platform has been fighting human trafficking”.

The impact of algorithm changes

An April 2019 internal survey found that several European political parties claimed that Facebook’s 2018 decision to redirect its news feed algorithm into a new metric known as “meaningful social interactions” “changed the nature of politics – to worse. ”

Facebook told the CNN that the introduction of the metric was not a “radical change” in the way the company rated user activity on the social network, as it previously considered likes, comments and shares as part of its rating.

Gaps in international monitoring of disinformation and hate speech

In June 2020, a Facebook official posted a report to an internal group of about 1,500 members observing an ongoing audit of the effectiveness of its signals in detecting misinformation and hate speech in at-risk countries.

According to the report, the audit “found significant gaps in our coverage (especially in Myanmar and Ethiopia), showing that our current signals may be inadequate.”

In a public statement addressing reports of the leaked research, Facebook stated:

“We have an industry-leading process for reviewing and prioritizing the countries most at risk of violence and harm offline, every six months. When we respond to a crisis, we deploy country-specific support as needed. ”

Internal reactions to the Capitol insurrection

Commenting on a post about the Capitol insurrection written by Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s chief technology officer, one staff member wrote that “leadership replaces research-based policy decisions to better serve people like the groups that incite violence today.”

“Employees did their part to identify changes to improve our platforms, but they were actively retained,” says the employee.

“Another official, referring to years of controversial and questionable decision-making by Facebook’s leadership around the political discourse, concluded: “history will not judge us well”.

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click here)