Facebook’s name change to Meta is ‘smoke screen’; understand

Facebook’s new name comes at a time when Mark Zuckerberg sees its company in one of the worst crises in its history, the target of thousands of leaked documents that would show that the strategy, in recent years, was to grow at any cost, including the mental health of its users.

Thus, experts received the Goal with a certain degree of pessimism. For João Vitor Rodrigues, professor of digital marketing at ESPM-Rio, the movement has the air of a “smoke screen” and may be ineffective in the relationship with the public.

“Sometimes, it happens that we need to make a change in the brand because it has expanded to other segments. But, in the case of Facebook, in particular, it has a lot to do with all the problems. Since the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in 2018, with everything that Facebook has been facing complaints, this change seems to me an opportunistic measure,” he says.

By the way, before continuing, it is important to point out that Goldman Sachs has launched a ETF eyeing the next tech companies, such as Facebook, capable of exploding in coming years. After all, just like a little over a decade ago, we didn’t imagine this social network surpassing Orkut, the same can happen from now on. And you can make a lot of money out of it.

Check it out below and enjoy following us on Instagram (just click here). There we deliver to readers investment analyses, wealth-relevant news, stock market buying opportunities, career and entrepreneurship insights and much more.

more criticism

“In the eyes of the population, the perception is growing that the company is increasingly accumulating problems and presents solutions that fall short of what would be necessary to solve serious social issues that it has been, if not creating, nurturing”, says Paulo Rená, professor of law at the Brasília University Center (UniCEUB).

According to Zuckerberg, the change was necessary to reflect the new segments to be explored by the company, among them is the creation of a virtual universe, a concept known as the metaverse.

Rodrigues states that the metaverse narrative does not have the necessary weight to sustain the company’s movement. “Facebook is anticipating the idea of ​​a design change (with the metaverse) that isn’t even very clear about what it’s about. The impression is that it was a distraction strategy, and it doesn’t justify changing the name.”

Rená believes that the new name can be exactly a tool in the metaverse’s dissemination strategy.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.