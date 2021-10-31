“Fan was the only player who played well,” says Diniz

Fernando Diniz was almost hit by a glass of water after Vasco lost to CSA, 3-1, in São Januário, on Friday night. Angry with the trip at home, the Vasco residents protested a lot, cursed players and threw objects onto the field. They even caused destruction and rushes outside the stadium. The coach defended the crowd, in his view, with plenty of reasons for the revolt.







Photo: Felipe Duest/O Fotográfico/Estadão

After coming out ahead against Alagoas with just three minutes, Vasco allowed the turn and ended up losing 3-1, wasting a huge chance of getting into the G-4 of Serie B. The positive result would leave them in sixth place, with 50 points, three away from Goiás, which closes the G-4. With the stumbling block, he remained with 47, in eighth and now six away from the rising block, with six rounds remaining.

“The fans were the only player who played well today (Friday). So I have absolutely nothing to complain about the fans since I got here. And the fans have to boo even when you don’t deliver,” stated the coach .

“The fans have to feed (encourage) the team and the people who have to win the game. I’ve been talking since I got here, it’s a very different crowd that deserves access and we have to run, fight and work with every effort, with all my heart, to be able to win the matches. So I have nothing else to say. Who will feed the hope of the fans is the team winning the game and not presenting itself the way we did today (Friday) “, he endorsed, disgusted with the team’s apathy.

Vasco felt the absence of the experienced Nenê, suspended and who followed the game from the stands. Morato, his replacement, did not do well and ended up being the target of the fans’ wrath. Diniz, however, spared the player from criticism.

“Morato is a player who has already played in the midfield. I’ve known him for a long time from São Paulo and as the game progresses we put the team forward, we ended up suffering the second goal,” he said. “He positioned himself there in the middle. There’s no way to make an assessment because it was very short time, but that’s what I thought he had to do for the team to get the tie and then try to turn it around,” he said in defense of the improvised striker .

Vasco will seek rehabilitation during a visit to Guarani, on Thursday. On Sunday do the classic with the Botafogo. Two quarries you can’t stumble over to still dream of access.