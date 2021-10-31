Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy and more Amazon Discount Games

Xbox physical games they are with discount unmissable in THE mazon . Take the opportunity and refresh your Microsoft console game gallery with titles like the new Far Cry 6 , the newly released Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy and more!

If you rely on Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, don’t worry. Virtually all Xbox One games run on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S due to backwards compatibility, ensuring their gameplay at the highest level.

Below, the IGN Bras il highlights five games at a discount on Amazon. Pay attention to stock availability and price variations*.

Far cry 6

THE ntón Castillo, the dictator of Yara, intends to rescue the glory of his country at any cost, along with his son, Diego, who is as bloodthirsty as his father. Play as Dani Rojas, join the revolutionary Libertad group and fight your way to Esperanza and overthrow Antón Castillo and his oppressive regime.

F ar Cry 6 costs R$ 278.99 on Amazon .

Marvel’s guard ans of the galax y

N In this original Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy story, you will come across powerful new beings and iconic characters, all involved in a fight for the fate of the galaxy. It’s time to show the universe what you’re capable of. You play the role of Star-Lord and everything is allowed with his daring combat style, from elemental pistols and jet boots to mass attacks.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy costs R$ 269.90 on Amazon .

cyberpunk 2077

Ç yberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor and biomods. You play as V, an outlaw mercenary behind a unique implant that holds the key to immortality. You can customize cyber devices characters, skill sets and playstyle and explore a vast city where the decisions made define the story and the world around it.

Cyberpunk 2077 costs R$68.95 on Amazon .

FIFA 22

THE Reimagined gameplay creates fundamental advances you’ll experience across all FIFA 22 modes. Recreating goalkeepers and goalkeepers brings more composure and consistency to the most important position on the field, and new ball physics reimagines each pass, f finishing, goal and explosive runs.

FIFA 22 costs R$260.91 on Amazon.

Riders Republic

AND Enter the huge multiplayer scenario of Riders Republic! Meet, compete and live the racing fantasy with other players in exciting activities like biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit and wingsuit-fo ghetto. Feel the rush of downhill racing, dominate the maps in team competitions or do your best in epic PvP mass races with over 50 other players. Go with everything. Join the madness!

Riders Republic costs R$263.99 on Amazon

