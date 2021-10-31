Farm 13: Bil’s team criticizes lines about model’s penis size

by

reproduce
Bil Arajo in A Fazenda (photo: Reproduo/Record TV)

The model’s team and fans

bil

Arajo

, O

arcrebian

, are outraged after the duo Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello make derogatory comments about the size of the ex.

BBB

in

The Farm 13.

During the early hours of this Saturday (10/30), the subject became one of the most talked about on Twitter.

The controversy started when

Rich

created a theory about the behavior of the ex-

On the edge

. “Guys, look here, listen to me here and the

day

. We found out why the

bil

I’m frustrated. Do you know why?” he teased.

The model then completed the reasoning in a mocking way. “Because he has a small air,” he said. “For the swimsuit, we see nothing there, friend,” he added

Rich

.

On social networks, fans of the model did not like the lines and asked for respect from the pawn. A few hours later, the official profile of the participant also called for respect.

“We totally repudiate the way this is being exposed today, it’s not about anyone but Bil. We totally repudiate the way they’re doing it to achieve.”