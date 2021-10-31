Farm 13: Bil’s team criticizes lines about model’s penis size

Bil Arajo in A Fazenda (photo: Reproduo/Record TV)

The model’s team and fans



bil





Arajo



, O



arcrebian



, are outraged after the duo Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello make derogatory comments about the size of the ex.



BBB



in



The Farm 13.



During the early hours of this Saturday (10/30), the subject became one of the most talked about on Twitter.

The controversy started when



Rich



created a theory about the behavior of the ex-



On the edge



. “Guys, look here, listen to me here and the



day



. We found out why the



bil



I’m frustrated. Do you know why?” he teased.

The model then completed the reasoning in a mocking way. “Because he has a small air,” he said. “For the swimsuit, we see nothing there, friend,” he added



Rich



.

On social networks, fans of the model did not like the lines and asked for respect from the pawn. A few hours later, the official profile of the participant also called for respect.

“We totally repudiate the way this is being exposed today, it’s not about anyone but Bil. We totally repudiate the way they’re doing it to achieve.”

