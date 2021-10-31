The day everyone had been waiting for arrived, and Fatal Frame has finally been released to other platforms since Nintendo acquired the rights to the series. To kick-start this journey, Koei Tecmo has brought out the remastered version of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, the last game in the franchise released for the Wii U.

Before we start the analysis, I’ll talk a little bit here why the title is so important for fans of the genre and the franchise itself.

The series, which had the 1st title released on PlayStation 2 in 2001, consecrated after the release of Fatal Frame ll: Crimson Butterfly. The game narrated the events of Mio and Mayu, two sisters who find a village that was the scene of many sacrifices in the past.

The 2nd title in the series is the best-selling and highest-rated title to date. No wonder, after all, it has an amazing story, it’s scary and has several endings. It was so successful that an improved version came out for the Wii in June 2012, but only in Japan. Here, in addition to the improved graphics, the game also featured the camera behind the character instead of the fixed one, like the one seen in PS2.

Although it had a lot of potential, the 3rd title of the franchise, entitled Fatal Frame: The Tormented, did not receive the same spotlight what Crimson Butterlfy, but still, is considered one of the best in the franchise, according to the notes of VG Chartz.

Fatal Frame III: The Tormented, was the last game to land on Sony consoles. After the acquisition of part of the rights by Nintendo, three new titles in the franchise were produced, one exclusive for Wii, another for Wii U and a spin-off for Nintendo 3DS: Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water and Spirit Camera: The Cursed Memoir, are the titles that arrived on the Big N platforms, respectively.

Now, six years after the release of the last game for Wii U, Koei Tecmo finally brings a remastered version of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, with lots of new outfits and features for the Camera Obscura. All this to try to show that the series is still alive and that it deserves your attention. But does it really deserve it?

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water tells the story of Mt. Hikumi, a place well known and visited by people who want to take their own lives. However, it is also believed that those who go to Mount Hikumi are actually cursed by the ghosts who died there.

Yuri, Ren and Miu are the main characters of this journey. In the beginning, they are not intent on discovering the truth behind so many deaths, but rather on finding their loved ones. But things change when they begin to discover the truth behind so much disgrace and death.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water brings three distinct perspectives, but in the end, all the stories connect somehow. On the positive side, the narrative manages to follow its flow, but at the same time, it is lacking in terms of the diversity of scenarios, as the characters often visit the same places as their “colleagues”.

Another point that bothers is the fact that the title has many characters. There comes a time when you don’t know who they’re talking about anymore, as several names are mentioned during the adventure. It’s okay to have three protagonists, but the Koei Tecmo could have given a greater focus on these three, making everything “leaner”, instead of turning the game into a mixed salad of events.

If we compare the graphics of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water of PS5 with the original, we can see a significant improvement in animations and in-game, as well as in the rate of frames per second. It’s still not perfect, of course, as there are parts that could have been crafted more attractively, as well as the ghosts themselves.

In addition to the graphics, another highlight is the soundtrack. In fact, Fatal Frame always had a scary ambiance, which intensified even more with the background music. Here it is no different. In many moments, you will feel a slight sense of peace, but when the sound of the scene changes, the player goes into an alert state almost automatically.

But not everything is perfect, and Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water leaves something to be desired in terms of fear. Yes, the soundtrack, as well as the setting, is scary, but the ghosts themselves are a disappointment.

I, in particular, have a very large affective memory with Fatal Frame ll: Crimson Butterfly, one of the horror titles that scared me the most. When I started Maiden of Black Water, I expected that same suspense and terror, but that didn’t happen. We can also say that the large amount of spirits makes you “get used to” the presence of them, making it a little more mechanical and less cautious.

But does that mean the game is not frightening? In fact, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water gives a lot of scares. Spirits appear out of nowhere, and many of them appear right – literally – in front of you. But only this. Except for the moment where the Maiden of Black Water chases you, everything else doesn’t seem to bring the same tension as in previous titles.

As we’re talking about a remaster, people don’t expect much change from the original. Here, however, this idea does not fit, as the Koei Tecmo added several new outfits – including from previous titles – and new features for the camera.

O gameplay follows the pattern of what was seen in Fatal Frame ll: Wii Edition and their successors, and that’s bad. I’m not just referring to the movement of the characters – which is quite harsh – but also the slowness of the animations and how irritating it is. To open a door or get an item, for example, there is a whole suspense, as if something was going to happen. In fact, sometimes things happen, but it feels like I’m playing a PS2 title.

Camera obscura commands, on the other hand, divide opinions. As DualSense has a gyroscope, it is possible to control the camera with the + analog movements, but this doesn’t work very well in practice.

In Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, it is possible to capture the spirits also vertically, not just horizontally. If you’re playing with the motion controllers, you need to spin DualSense – in every possible angle – madly to frame the spirits and get more damage done. Doing this amount of moves by itself is bad enough, but how this option only works in conjunction with the analog, the simple becomes a real patience class.

Fatal Frame it was never a game with “give and sell” resources. Everything was always very scarce, and all items needed to be used very carefully. But Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water run away from it and transforms sets into a real mass production factory.

The game is divided into chapters, and everything that was collected in one is carried over to the next. Even if you face the same scenario with any of the three characters, the items will reappear, and in the same amount or more.

I’m not saying the considerable number of items is bad, after all, many new players will start with this title. However, for those who have had contact with PS2 era games (like me), this can take away some of that survival instinct, as even rolls of “rare” films appear quite often.

Another thing that must be addressed is how easy it is to earn points. Here, however, it is a positive thing, as it was a real torture to improve the camera obscura.

Even with three characters, the acquired points are not shared. Everything you get with Ren, stay with him, and so on. But that’s not bad, on the contrary. As cameras have different abilities, you won’t always need – or want – increase the same attribute in both.

Me, as a fan of the series Fatal Frame, I’m very happy that the Koei Tecmo was able to release the latest title in a fully remastered version so that today’s gamers could get to know the franchise. However, I believe they started with the worst game in the series.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water it’s not bad, but the story is really messed up, O gameplay remember the PS2 era and it repeats itself too much, becoming exhausting at times. The graphics are quite nice indeed, but that’s not enough as you have to look at the package as a whole. Maybe it’s better to Koei Tecmo start thinking about a more updated version, as a lot has changed in the last six years.

Game reviewed on PS5 with code provided by Koei Tecmo.