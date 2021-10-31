Federal Lottery 5610 result this Saturday; today, 10/30

Top Stories

Braided bread with filling: see how to make this delicious bread in 60 minutes for your brunch

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

The Federal Lottery draw today the contest 5610, with the award of R$ 500 thousand that goes to whoever has their ticket awarded, now see the Federal Lottery 5610 Result and the winning ticket is: 51273. check everything here in the session of lotteries, of Tech News.

O draw was held at 20h in the space of the Savings Bank in São Paulo – SP, and broadcast through Caixa’s digital channels: Youtube and Facebook; and TV Network. Minimum bet amount is BRL 4.5.

Also, to bet on the next competition from Federal lottery, just go to one Lottery Houses unit or bet for Online Lotteries, that allow bets until 19:30.

Check also: Results of Quina contest 5694 today/Saturday (10/30).

To place a simple bet, just buy one of the tickets at Casas Lotéricas or with an authorized seller, the player must pay BRL 4.5 to BRL 45.0.

O Federal Lottery 5610 Result, came out after the draw that was held at 20:00, and brought the prize of BRL 500 thousand, now check out the winning tickets in this Saturday:

AWARDS TICKET PRIZE R$ 1st PRIZE 51273 BRL 500,000.00 2nd PRIZE 46972 BRL 27,000.00 3rd PRIZE 83641 BRL 24,000.00 4th PRIZE 55412 BRL 19,000 5th AWARD 54371 BRL 18,329.00

See also: Today’s Lucky Day Result: Contest 525 (10/30), prize of R$ 200 thousand.

So if you haven’t been awarded, don’t worry. After that, the next contest of Federal Lottery 5610, will be held at Monday, Because the Federal lottery holds drawings three times a week.

checked the Federal Lottery 5610 Result? See the probability of winning According to the Box the probability of winning the prize varies according to the day of the week, in the case of the Saturday draw the probability of winning is 1 in 100,000.

In general, in the Federal Lottery, there are also prizes derived from the main ones, thus, the probability of being awarded in any of the drawing modalities is 1 in 4.78.

Also check out: Lotofácil results, contest 2361, this Saturday (10/30), prize of R$ 1.5 million.