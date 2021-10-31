Felipe Gustavo is 3rd in the final of the 2nd stage of the Worlds

Brazilian Felipe Gustavo finished third in the men’s final of the second stage of the World Skate Street League (SLS). The final was played tonight (GMT) in Lake Havasu, Arizona, United States.

The victory of the stage went to the American Nyjah Huston, leader of the world ranking. He was followed by compatriot Dashawn Jordan. Lucas Rabelo, another Brazilian in the decision, took sixth place.

Felipe Gustavo and Lucas Rabelo were the Brazilians among the eight finalists this Saturday — Olympic medalist Kelvin Hoefler had been eliminated in the semifinals. The duo performed well, but failed to beat the Americans.

Felipe Gustavo took the podium with 26.3 in the sum of the three best notes. He even got a score of 9 in a maneuver (see the video below) that ensured him in the dispute for the final of the top 4, which gives the classifucadis skaters the right to two more attempts. Rabelo, with 23.6, was out of the way after one lap and four maneuvers.

The show, however, was up to Nyjah Huston. The American, the greatest champion of the modality, remained on the track and won by hand with a total of 27.3. Dashawn Jordan scored 26.8.

Earlier, Brazilian Rayssa Leal won the second consecutive stage in the SLS and made history by becoming the first woman to achieve the feat in the same year.

The next stage of the SLS is scheduled for November 13th and 14th, in Jacksonville, Florida (USA).