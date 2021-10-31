FGTS withdrawal is released at any time IN THESE situations

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a kind of savings created for workers with a formal contract. The measure requires the employer to deposit a monthly amount equivalent to 8% of the employee’s salary.

Although the resources are the worker’s right, they can only be redeemed in specific situations. However, it is usually released when the holder is dismissed without just cause.

It is noteworthy that there is a modality that allows the partial withdrawal of the FGTS every year. O birthday loot it is optional and must be requested by the worker who wants it.

When is it possible to withdraw from the FGTS?

There are several possibilities provided by law in which the FGTS can be withdrawn. Therefore, the worker must be aware of the chances. Check the list of authorized situations below:

Dismissal without cause;

Retirement;

End of contract for a fixed term;

Termination of the contract for total extinction of the company; suppression of part of its activities; closing of any of its establishments, branches or agencies; death of the individual employer, domestic employer or decree of nullity of the employment contract;

Termination of the contract due to reciprocal fault or force majeure;

Termination by agreement between the employee and the company;

Natural disaster, such as floods, that have reached the worker’s area of ​​residence;

Suspension of detached work for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

Worker’s death;

Age 70 years or older;

Worker or dependent has the HIV virus;

When the worker or dependent has cancer;

Worker or dependent in terminal stage due to serious illness;

Stay 3 years in a row without a job with a formal contract;

Purchase of a home, settlement or repayment of debt or payment of part of the housing finance installments;

Amortization, settlement of debit balance and payment of part of the installments acquired in consortium real estate systems;

Withdrawal-Birthday.