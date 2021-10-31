Find out how to watch the semifinal between Corinthians and Ferroviria at Paulista Feminine

The semifinal of the São Paulo Women’s Championship between Corinthians and Railway will be broadcast on television and on the internet. The ball rolls at 11am this Sunday, at Arena Barueri, for the return game of the decision for a place in the final.

Fans will be able to follow the match on TV through the closed grid, on the channel SportTV. Over the internet, the transmission will be made on three different platforms, through the Paulistan Play, for the Elevensports and by YouTube of the São Paulo Football Federation.

Also, the My Timon performs the narration in real time in the duel from 10:30 am. It will be possible to follow all the moves, game information, and interaction with the fans. To follow along, just click here.

It is worth remembering that the duel counts on the return of the public to the stands. Tickets, which were booked on the club’s website during the week, will be delivered in exchange for 1kg of non-perishable food.

Commanding the game, Timão has the advantage of the 1-0 built in the first leg, in Araraquara, with a goal by Gabi Zanotti. The Parque São Jorge team led the first phase. In the other bracket, São Paulo and Santos define the other wave. The return game takes place on Monday, with the Morumbi team sustaining the 1-0 lead.

