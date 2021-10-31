Find out why Domingão with Huck is not all live

The direction of Sunday with Huck well that tried, but could not change the dynamics of the program. With audience numbers that the executives of the Globe worried, the attraction commanded by Luciano Huck could be shown completely live from November onwards.

According to information from the TV Pop website, there were, however, two impediments for this to happen. The first one was the refusal of the operational team in São Paulo, who claimed that the chain’s studios in the city would not have the physical conditions to receive the entire structure of the attraction.

Even so, Globo’s management tried to make the transfer of Domingão viable anyway, but ended up facing a second issue. According to the publication, contractual issues with the cast of the Show dos Famosos, which signaled precisely that the format would be recorded during weekdays, and would not have live broadcast on weekends.

The artists even preferred not to renegotiate the contracts and stated that they had already scheduled other professional commitments during the period.

To try to alleviate the situation, Huck started to move his staff even more towards the news of the program in 2022. According to journalist Cristina Padiglione, from Folha de S.Paulo, the latest results turned a yellow light on Globo. The production received a clear signal to accelerate the news and creations planned for 2022.

So far, the new Domingão has not presented anything new. With paintings from the Faustão era, such as Show dos Famosos, and attractions from Caldeirão, such as Quem Quer Ser Um Milionário, the program plummeted in the audience and allowed for the growth of Eliana, from SBT.

Since its debut, on September 5th, Domingão with Luciano Huck has obtained an average of 16.8 points, similar to the indexes of Super Dança dos Famousos with Tiago Leifert, who earned 20.0 points in the final of the competition.

Even at a low level, Domingão did not lose its audience leadership in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro or in the PNT (National Television Panel). Eliana, Huck’s ex-girlfriend, remained stable in second place despite the bad phase of Globo.