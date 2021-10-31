Fiocruz will receive raw material for 17.4 million vaccines

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) expects to receive tomorrow (31) three batches of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) for the manufacture of the vaccine against covid-19. The supplies are expected to arrive at 5:50 am at the Rio de Janeiro International Airport and should allow for the production of 17.4 million doses of the vaccine by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The delivery of three batches of API this Sunday is in addition to two more that arrived at the Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals (Bio-Manguinhos) last night (29).

In addition to these five batches, Fiocruz had already received four more in October, which had a record for sending the IFA since the input began to be delivered in February.

The arrival of five batches within a two-day interval is the result of a negotiation process between Fiocruz and AstraZeneca to accelerate the receipt of the input. The foundation states that the objective is to guarantee the continuity of production, as well as enabling Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz to operate with its full production capacity.

With these five batches, it will be possible to produce 27.2 million doses of the vaccine. In addition to these, there are 15.3 million doses already in production and quality control at Bio-Manguinhos, totaling 42.5 million doses to be delivered by December 20th.

Since the beginning of production, Fiocruz has already released 121 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to the National Immunization Program, which accounts for 40.2% of doses applied in Brazil, according to Localiza SUS. CoronaVac (29.4%), Pfizer (28.6%) and Janssen (1.8%) complete the vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Brazil.