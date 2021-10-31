Fired by Minas, Maurício Souza reveals fear of pursuing a career in Brazil

After have your contract terminated with Minas for being accused of homophobia, Maurício Souza revealed this Friday that he is afraid to continue playing in national volleyball. In an interview with the channel looted, the athlete admitted that he must find a new team in “a few days”, but has not yet decided whether it will be in Brazil or abroad.

“My manager already has some teams in mind, he’s negotiating the salary issue. But there’s no lack of work for me. In a few days, I’m already in another team. We have some options in Brazil and abroad, but I don’t know still. My manager is taking care of this, seeing which is the best option. But he is really afraid that I will stay here in Brazil, because of everything that is happening,” he declared.



“I’m also afraid not for myself, but for my teammates. Because. to win a championship, you have to have a closed team, a very strong union. And I don’t know if, somehow, everything I am passing would be good for any team in Brazil. How the group would deal with it, how would my acceptance within that group be. So maybe the best option, looking at it from this perspective, is to play outside Brazil,” he added.

Maurício Souza was fired from Minas after being accused of making homophobic comments on social networks. In post from DC Comics, which informs that the new Superman discovers himself bisexual, the athlete wrote: “It’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go to this one and see where we’ll end up…”.

Initially, the player was removed from the club, fined and told to publicly recant. Maurício apologized via Twitter and later recorded a video on his Instagram apologizing “to anyone who was offended by your opinion. Shortly thereafter, Minas announced the contract termination.



