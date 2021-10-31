Firefight with police leaves 25 mega-robbery suspects dead – News

A violent exchange of fire, in the early hours of this Sunday (31), in the rural area of ​​Varginha, in the south of Minas Gerais, left 25 dead. All were suspected of being part of a gang responsible for mega-robbery of bank branches, a crime known as the new cangaço.

The information was confirmed by the PRF (Federal Highway Police) through a note from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The operation had the support of the BOPE (Special Operations Battalion), a division of the PM (Military Police) of Minas Gerais.

The criminals were caught in two farms in the region. All, according to the PRF, were rescued after the exchange of fire, however, they did not resist.

The bandits were heavily armed. At least 10 rifles were seized, “in addition to other weapons, ammunition, grenades, vests, miguelitos (with the arsenal being raised at the moment) and 10 vehicles stolen,” according to the police.

There were no police officers injured in the action.

The Military Police of Minas Gerais confirmed the operation:

Read the full note from the Ministry of Justice:

“Ministry of Justice and Public Security

Federal Highway Police

Occurrence in attendance.

Occurrence in progress in Varginha/MG through a survey initiated by the PRF.

Joint operation with BOPE/MG.

Big confrontation with gang of criminals of the “new bandit”.

In the first approach, the criminals who attacked the police, the PRFs and PMs and died totaling 18 deaths, 10 rifles were recovered, in addition to other weapons, ammunition, grenades, vests, miguelitos (the arsenal being raised at this time) and 10 stolen vehicles.

In a second farm, another part of the gang was found and in this place, after an intense exchange of fire, 7 criminals died, with 03 long guns point 50 and many explosives being recovered.

Help was provided to the 25 criminals, however, they died.

Occurrence being forwarded to the Judiciary Police.

We will do updates.”