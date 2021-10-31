Firefighters are buried in cave collapse in the interior of São Paulo

The Gruta do Itambé, in the municipality of Altinópolis, in the region of Ribeirão Preto, collapsed this Sunday (31) and left victims buried. The information was published on Twitter by the Firefighters of the São Paulo State Military Police (PMESP).

The accident occurred at dawn during training with 26 civil firefighters, members of the Real Life school. The victims were inside the cave and at least 15 remain buried. Three people were removed with fractures and hypothermia.

Update, Ribeirão Preto region, Itambé Cave, a total of 26 people participated in a course (civil firefighter/Real Life school members) inside a cave, 16 had no accident, 03 victims were already removed with fractures and hypothermia… pic.twitter.com/UjPMNDUFN3 — PMESP Fire Department (@BombeirosPMESP) October 31, 2021

The PMESP claims to have already engaged 4 vehicles and 15 firefighters with the support of SAMU and policing in the service.

On its Twitter, the fire department says that the accident happened in Itambé cave. The Altinópolis city hall says on Facebook that the accident occurred in the Duas Bocas grotto, a private property. THE CNN is investigating the divergence.

Today (31/10/2021), in the region of Ribeirão Preto, municipality Altinópolis, according to information, during a training of civil firefighters (members of the Real Life school) inside a cave, the roof fell on the victims resulting in the burial of 26 victims (to be confirmed)… — PMESP Fire Department (@BombeirosPMESP) October 31, 2021

(Posted by Kaluan Bernardo)