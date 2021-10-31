Fla beats Atlético-MG and reduces distance in the fight for the Brazilian title – 10/30/2021

Flamengo recovered quickly from the “hangover” of elimination in the Copa do Brasil for Athletico-PR and, in a decisive duel, beat the leader Atlético-MG, at Maracanã, by 1-0, made peace with the fans and remained in the fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship. The goal of the match was scored by forward Michael, 24 minutes into the first half.

Now, Rubro-Negro went to 49 points and reduced the difference in relation to the Atleticans to 10 points, as they have two games less than the opponent.

Next Tuesday (2) Flamengo returns to the field again to face their tormentor Athletico, at Arena da Baixada (PR), this time for the Brazilian Nationals. Atlético-MG receives Grêmio, the following day, at Mineirão (MG).

The best – Michael and Arana

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Without Diego, who played against Athletico and felt an injury, Renato Gaúcho opted for Michael to join Flamengo. The team won in offensive strength and also had the tactical delivery of the player, who had the breath to go ahead and recompose when the team did not have the ball. From the feet of the shirt 19 were the best opportunities created. It is worth mentioning the game played by Willian Arão, sovereign in front of the defense.

At Atlético-MG, left-back Guilherme Arana performed well in attack, even hitting a header in the crossbar of Diego Alves’ goal.

The worst – Guga

On Atlético-MG’s side, Guga was very nervous on the field and ran the risk of being sent off, as he had already received a yellow card. At half-time, he had to be substituted for Diego Costa’s entry.

Gabigol continues “in the dry”

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Flamengo’s idol, Gabigol follows “in the dry”. Once again passing blank, the attacker now has 9 consecutive games without swinging the net. It is the biggest fast for the top scorer in his passage through Rubro-Negro.

Flamengo performance

Pressured by the recent poor results, Flamengo played a game with a lot of delivery at Maracanã. If it wasn’t technically brilliant, Fla had overcome the deficiencies with great fighting spirit. The team competed for every inch of the pitch and managed to defend itself from the Athletic avalanche. The rubro-negros also showed difficulties in getting the ball out and in the construction of plays, but they were crowned with a victory on the basis of delivery.

Atletico-MG’s performance

Atlético-MG performed at Maracanã for a frank game, without worrying about being in the boom. Coach Cuca’s team, however, had difficulties to break Flamengo’s marking, and their best opportunities ended up being in aerial plays. It remained to find more spaces in the red-black defensive system.

game timeline

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Flamengo opened the scoring with Michael in the 24th minute of the first half. At 11 minutes into the second half, Atlético-MG hit a ball in the crossbar with a header by Guilherme Arana.

Rodrigo Caio vetoed minutes before the game

Defender Rodrigo Caio felt pain in his right knee during the warm-up and was vetoed by Flamengo’s medical department. Gustavo Henrique was chosen to replace him.

Athletic fans wins sector at Maracanã

Fan dressed in Atlético-MG shirt at the entrance to the south sector, reserved for Rooster fans Image: Leo Burlá / UOL Sport

After much confusion during the week about the presence or not of Atlético-MG fans in today’s match at Maracanã, the authorities decided to separate the Southern Sector from the stadium for the Atleticans. Many of them had bought tickets in plain clothes, in advance, for Flamengo’s fans.

That Last Rooster Chain

“Lil” Gaby

During the warm-up, Gabigol was caught humming while participating in an altinha. Flamengo’s shirt 9 recently recorded a rap song.

Rooster cheering party at the hotel

A large number of Atlético-MG fans were present at the door of the hotel where the delegation was staying, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, before the match.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 1 X 0 ATHLETIC-MG

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Hour: 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Competition: 29th round of the Brazilian Championship

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Yellow cards: Bruno Henrique, Éverton Ribeiro, Rodinei, Diego Alves (FLA); Guga, Nathan Silva (ATL)

Red cards: None

Goals: Michael, 24 minutes into the first half (FLA)

Flamengo: Diego Alves, Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ramon (Renê); Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro (Rodinei) and Michael (Thiago Maia); Bruno Henrique (Vitinho) and Gabigol (Bruno Viana). Technician: Renato Gaucho

Athletic: Everson, Guga (Diego Costa), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho (Mariano), Nacho (Savarino); Keno (Vargas), Hulk. Technician: head