Flamengo has important embezzlements to face the Rooster

This Saturday, the most anticipated match in the Brazilian Championship takes place. Flamengo and Atlético-MG will make the “decision” for the 2021 Brasileirão, starting at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã Stadium, in a match valid for the 30th round.

For the match, coach Renato Gaúcho will have important absences again, something that has become routine at the club. The new coach’s absences are left-back Filipe Luís and midfielder Diego Ribas.

Diego Ribas would be suspended for the third yellow card received in the derby against Fluminense, but he also had a thigh injury, while Filipe Luís had a left calf injury.

For Filipe Luís’ place, young Ramon should be given a chance among the holders and won the vacancy of Renê, extremely contested by the fans. In midfield, Thiago Maia should get Diego’s spot.

The expectation was for the return of David Luiz this Saturday, but the medical department vetoed the defender’s presence, even though he was training with the rest of the squad. Doctors admitted that they were wrong to allow the debut.

In addition to these embezzlements, midfielder Arrascaeta is still undergoing intensive treatment to return to the team as soon as possible, while Pedro underwent an arthroscopy in his right knee and is in the process of physiotherapy.

With the names available, coach Renato Gaúcho should send Flamengo to the field with: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira (Gustavo Henrique) and Ramon (Renê); Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

