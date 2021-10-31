Flamengo releases note to clarify imbroglio with Atlético-MG about visiting fans – Flamengo

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION

This Saturday (30), Flamengo and Atlético-MG face off at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. The match has a decision face, as the teams are the biggest favorites to win the national league title. However, despite focusing only on football, the boards are at war, especially on account of the visiting fans. Thus, moments before the duel, Rubro-Negro published an official note, in order to clarify the matter.

In the note, Rubro-Negro rejects accusations of ‘dirty play’ by the board of Atlético-MG. Mengão’s legal team informed that it will take all appropriate measures to maintain the safety of the Minas Gerais team’s fans. However, as it is a tense game, the most dear he explained that he spared no efforts to maintain a mild climate and, especially, within the sanitary protocols.

CHECK THE FLAMEGO’S OFFICIAL NOTE:

“The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, after having taken note of the official statement published by Clube Atlético Mineiro and in view of the unreasonable and untrue accusations, hereby comes to the public to clarify the following:

1. From the beginning of the process, Flamengo was concerned with the issue of the operation’s safety, but diligent in the safest response to Clube Atlético Mineiro’s request for the availability of the ticket load for visiting fans.

2. Flamengo spared no effort in order to provide a safe environment, whether from a health point of view or in terms of the physical safety of the fans. For this, it contacted the competent authorities, in order to allow the entire operation to be authorized and carried out in the best possible way, given the complex reality we live in, due to the need to adopt sanitary protocols, which are strictly followed, at least in Rio de Janeiro.

3. This complexity requires the adoption of a sanitary protocol that starts from the time of ticket purchase, including the arrival of athletic fans in Rio de Janeiro, with the exchange of vouchers for tickets, as well as the entry of these fans into the stadium and the return to your city. The greatest concern is at the time of checking documents and proof of vaccination and negative testing, which requires the visiting fans to stay for a period of time in the vicinity of the stadium. These arguments and others were presented to the STJD, which, in its analysis, understood that it was possible to carry out the operation.

After this determination, Flamengo immediately made available the load of tickets for Atlético, as requested by the club.

4. It so happens that Clube Atlético Mineiro, to the detriment of the entire protocol determined by the health and security authorities of the city of Rio de Janeiro – a protocol that is obviously being followed to the letter by Flamengo and all its fans – found it to be it is good to request a new conduct for this sales process and make disrespectful comments not only to this club but also to its President, which have nothing to do with the reality of the facts and add nothing.

5. It is important to highlight that Flamengo strictly complied with what was determined by the STJD and gave the quota of tickets for sale as required by Atlético Mineiro. However, the aforementioned club withdrew from making the sale, as it understood that it did not have the technical conditions to do so. For this, he returned to the STJD requesting a change in the form of sales for his fans, so that Flamengo could do it on their website. This request was denied by the STJD and the sale must be made by Atletico, as they had requested.

6. Thus, Flamengo could not remain silent about an official statement aggressive and divorced from reality, which adds nothing to Brazilian football.

7. Flamengo informs that it has already taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of the Atletico fans and their leaders and is always available to conduct this process in a professional and equal manner, complying with all the sanitary protocols required by the municipality.”