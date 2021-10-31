Flamengo wins ‘decision’ with Michael’s goal and closes distance to Atlético-MG in Brasileirão

In a ‘decision’ at Maracanã, Flamengo beat Atlético-MG and reduced the advantage of the leader of Brasileirão

In the ‘decision’ of brazilian, O Flamengo received the Atlético-MG at Maracanã this Saturday night (30) for the 29th round. With Michael’s goal, the home team won 1-0.

Fla received bad news in the warm-up, when Rodrigo Caio again felt pain in his knee and was removed from the starting lineup for the entry of Gustavo Henrique.

Even so, Rubro-Negro managed to demonstrate its strength right away. In the 24th minute, Arão made a nice throw for Isla, who crossed to Bruno Henrique in the area. The striker just headed in for Michael, free, who touched Everson’s exit and opened the scoring.

From then on, Galo dominated the actions in the first stage in search of a draw. On two occasions, Hulk and Guga had good chances in submissions from outside the area, but they left the bar.

At 11 minutes into the second half, in a cross in the area, Atlético had their clearest chance, when Arana appeared as a center forward to firmly head the ball into the crossbar.

Championship status

Galo continues at the top of the table, but continues with 59 points. Fla returns to second place, with 49 and two games less than the rival in the dispute.

Renato’s ‘wild card’

The only player present in all of the coach’s matches at Flamengo, Michael showed his importance once again by scoring the goal that opened the scoring, consolidating his growth in the season.

More problems in DM?

One of the most critical points of the internal crisis at Rubro-Negro, the DM was once again the subject before the match with the ‘lightning’ absence of Rodrigo Caio still in the warm-up.

Back in contention?

With the result, Flamengo is once again ten points behind Atlético and with two games in hand. In the middle of the week, with the dispute of late games, Rubro-Negro can reduce this advantage to four points.

Daniel Alves present at Maraca

upcoming games

Rooster and Fla play late midweek games. While the Minas Gerais team faces the Guild on the fourth (3), the cariocas take Athletic-PR and Atlético-GO on Tuesday (2) and Friday (4).

Datasheet

Flamengo 1 x 0 Atlético-MG

GOALS: Michael (FLA)

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ramon (Renê); Arão, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro (Rodinei); Michael (Thiago Maia), Gabigol (Bruno Viana) and Bruno Henrique (Vitinho). Technician: Renato Gaucho

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga (Diego Costa), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan (Nathan), Jair, Zaracho (Mariano) and Nacho (Savarino); Keno (Vargas) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca