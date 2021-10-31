Flamengo x Atlético-MG live and online; know time and where to watch Brasileirão· TV News

Flamengo and Atlético-MG duel this Saturday (30), at 7pm, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. The national derby will be played at the Maracanã stadium. The live stream will be from Premiere; will not show on SportTV. The Globoplay, Globo Channels and Premiere Play platforms are options for watching online.

The monthly subscription to Premiere Play costs R$59.90; the service is available on the GE website. For those who already have Premiere on pay TV, it is possible to use the operator’s data and login to the online version of pay-per-view and also to Globoplay.

Another way to watch Flamengo vs Atlético-MG live and online is through the Globoplay + Premiere combo. The monthly subscription to the package costs R$69.90, and the annual plan costs R$64.90.

Premiere is also available from Amazon via Prime Video Channels. The monthly price of the combo is R$59.90 for the pay-per-view plus the R$9.90 for the entertainment service subscription.

With 46 points, Rubro-Negro is fifth and seeks rehabilitation after being defeated in the derby against Fluminense by 3-1 in the last round. In addition to the Brasileirão match, Flamengo was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil by losing 3-0 to Athletico-PR in the middle of the week.

Atlético-MG leads the championship with 59 points. The team coached by Cuca is coming off a 2-1 victory against Cuiabá. In addition, the team advanced to the Copa do Brasil final by beating Fortaleza.

live flamenco

In addition to Flamengo and Atlético-MG, see below the list of matches for the 29th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro and know where to watch it live and online:

Saturday (30)

17:00 – Athletico-PR x Santos – TNT (except PR) and Hurricane Live

19:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-MG – Premiere

7:15 pm – Youth x Bahia – TNT (except RS) and Premiere

21:00 – América-MG x Fortaleza – Premiere

Sunday (31)

16:00 – Ceará x Fluminense – Globo (to Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Sergipe, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte, Piauí, Amazonas, Rondônia, Acre, Roraima, Amapá) and Premiere

16:00 – Grêmio x Palmeiras – Globo (to São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Minas Gerais (except Juiz de Fora), Goiás, Tocantins, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Bahia, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Maranhão, Pará and Distrito Federal) and Premiere

18:15 – São Paulo x International – Premiere

20:30 – Sport x Atlético-GO – SporTV (except PE) and Premiere

Monday (1st)