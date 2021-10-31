Flying motorcycle that goes at 100km/h starts to be sold; price is salty

Startup Ali Technologies started selling the first units of its flying motorcycle. O “XTourism“, as the vehicle is called, is equipped with four engines powered by electricity and one combustion engine.

According to the manufacturer, which markets the new technology in Japan, it can fly for about 40 minutes and reach a maximum speed of 100 km/h.

But for those interested in the adventure, the price is not at all affordable: the vehicle costs US$ 680,000, the equivalent of just over R$ 3.8 million.

“Until now, the choice has been to move on the ground or to scale in the sky. We hope to offer a new method of movement,” Chief Executive Daisuke Katano told Reuters.

Initially, the use of the flying vehicle will be limited to restricted locations such as race tracks and closed circuits, as flying over the roads is not yet allowed in the country.

However, there is an exception: the motorcycle can be used by rescue teams to reach hard to reach places.

“We would like it to be used primarily by people who are very interested in the new mobility. Another objective is to apply in disaster rescue operations, having a great contribution to society, or to be used in regions where it is difficult for people to travel,” said Katano .

One of the company’s supporters is soccer player Keisuke Honda, as well as companies like Mitsubishi Electric and Kyocera.