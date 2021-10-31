For the First Time, Alec Baldwin Talks About Accidental Director Death: ‘She Was My Friend’ | celebrities



Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins – Reproduction/Editing

Alec Baldwin and Halyna HutchinsReproduction / Editing

Posted 30/10/2021 19:14 | Updated 10/30/2021 7:16 PM

Rio – This Saturday, for the first time, actor Alec Baldwin spoke publicly about the gun incident on the film set for the film “Rust”, which culminated in the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins at 42 years of age. On October 21, the Ukrainian was hit by a gunshot fired by the actor during rehearsals for the feature film set in the “Old West” style and recorded in the United States.

“She was my friend,” said the actor, apparently dejected and tense, in conversation with a group of paparazzi, who took place on the side of a road in Manchester, in the northeastern state of Vermont, according to the website. TMZ. Accompanied by his wife, Hilaria, he explained that he is not authorized to comment on the incident as it is under police investigation.

“The day I got to Santa Fe and started filming, I took her to dinner with Joel (Souza), the director. We were a very, very oiled crew making a movie, and then this horrible thing happened.” he, quoting the director of the film, who was also injured by the shooting.

Alec Baldwin also spoke about campaigns calling for greater security in shooting with gun scenes, as well as stricter rules. “An ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something I’m extremely interested in,” he said.

“I’m not an expert in this area. So whatever the decision is about the best way forward, in terms of ensuring the safety of people on film sets, I’m all for it and I’ll cooperate with it in any way I can. ” said the actor, who still questioned that production of the film “Rust” can resume.

Investigation

In a statement to the police, the assistant director of the film ‘Rust’, Dave Halls confessed that he did not carry out a full inspection of the weapon he gave to Alec Baldwin, according to information from The New York Times. Dave also reported that the gunsmith in the film, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, delivered the weapon open for him to inspect, but admits that he didn’t check all the cartridges. “He said he should have checked them all, but he didn’t, and he couldn’t remember if he turned the gun’s barrel,” the statement says.

Last Wednesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies held a press conference about the case and confirmed that the actor was using a gun loaded with live ammunition that shouldn’t have been on set. At the press conference, Adan also said investigators recovered a lead shell that may have been fired from the gun used by actor Alec Baldwin.