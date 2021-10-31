‘Forgotten’ by Tite, Vinícius Jr. is the Brazilian with the best numbers in the main leagues in Europe

Out of the squad for the Brazilian national team, Vinícius Jr. is the Brazilian with the best numbers among those playing in the main leagues in Europe this season

Highlight of Real Madrid in the current season, forward Vinícius Jr. was once again decisive for the meringues this Saturday (30), scoring both goals for the 2-1 victory over Elche, out of the house, by the Spanish Championship. The match was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

The Brazilian has the best numbers among the top five leagues in Europe, surpassing compatriots such as Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Firmino, etc.

With the two goals this Saturday, the 20 shirt reached his 9th goal of the season, which places him as the greatest Brazilian top scorer among the main stages of the old continent. In 14 disputed matches, between LaLiga and Champions League, the player also has the highest number of participations in goal, with 12.

The forward also has a positive balance in submissions on target (18), assists for submissions (29), conceded penalties (2) and dribbles (38), leading all aspects within Real Madrid itself and among Brazilians in Europe.

Outside the call of coach Tite this Friday, Vinícius Jr. received support from several fans through social networks, who questioned the absence of the former player of the Flamengo on the list of Brazilian Team.

As explained during the press conference, the coach chose not to take the attacker because of “Anthony and Raphinha’s good performance”.

Virtual leader of the Spanish Championship, Real Madrid need to root for a stumbling block from real society, which enters the field this Sunday, at 5 pm (GMT) to face the Athletic Bilbao, to maintain the position in the lead.

The Madrid team returns to the field next Saturday, against the ray vallecano, at the Santiago Bernabéu.