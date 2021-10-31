Former champion, Lyoto compares Glover to Blachowicz and highlights the Brazilian’s game – 10/30/2021

For the second time in his career, Glover Teixeira will have the chance to be the best light heavyweight fighter in the world (93 kg). This Saturday (30), the 42-year-old Brazilian will measure up against Jan Blachowicz, for the weight class belt, in the main event of UFC 267, which takes place in Abu Dhabi (UAE). A friend of Minas Gerais and former champion of the category, Lyoto Machida commented what he expects from his compatriot in the confrontation.

In an exclusive interview with the Ag. Fight, the ‘Dragon’ was keen to exalt Glover’s record in mixed martial arts. The Brazilian, who used to be an illegal immigrant in the United States, took years to get into Ultimate and now, with more than 40 years old, he has reinvented himself as an athlete to have a new opportunity to reach the top.

In addition, Lyoto also did not fail to analyze the technical issue of combat. The Brazilian, who has already done several training sessions with Teixeira and helped him in recent camps, highlighted his confidence that the Minas Gerais player has a game that fits with his rival and has all the tools to defeat the current light heavyweight champion.

“Glover’s results speak for themselves. He came from the bottom, everything he went through in the United States and got to where he is now. He shows a lot of desire and is always looking for evolution. We stayed together in some camps and we always saw him wanting learn the best way. He has great chances against Blachowicz,” he said, adding.

“Blachowicz hits hard, but he’s not that much younger than Glover. He’s dangerous, but Glover can take a lot of hits, has a lot of gas, takes a lot better, has a solid and consistent ground. He has all the weapons that can hit. against Blachowicz’s. Being a five-round fight, I think it’s Glover’s time. He’s coming up well and it’s time for him to be champion.

At 42, Glover Teixeira has competed in professional MMA since 2002 and has accumulated 32 wins and seven losses in his career. The Brazilian comes in a big moment in the UFC and has lined up victories over Anthony Smith, Nikita Kylov, Ion Cutelaba, Karl Roberson and Thiago ‘Marreta’ in a row. The Minas Gerais native, in 2014, had the chance to be champion of the category, but ended up defeated by Jon Jones, until then champion, on points.