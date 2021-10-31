Foz do Iguaçu gave 70% of votes to Bolsonaro, but supplies in Argentina

Lines of Brazilian cars filled gas stations in the Argentine city of Puerto Iguazú, on the border with Foz do Iguaçu, this Saturday (10/30). People waiting to fill up their cars in the neighboring country say that the price of a liter of Argentine gasoline is R$ 3.09, against R$ 6.41 at the stations in Foz do Iguaçu.

In the 2018 election, the city of Paraná gave 70.3% of the votes to Bolsonaro. It sounds ironic that Foz residents have to go to the country ruled by leftist Alberto Fernández to fill the tank at a reasonable price.

The “exchange” is favored by the fact that the real is accepted in Puerto Iguazú, due to the intense flow of Brazilians in the city. The Argentine peso suffers the biggest devaluation in history this year.

Economists analyze that the soaring dollar was the main villain for the pocket of Brazilian consumers, as Brazil imports oil and pays the value of a barrel in dollars. Even with the drop in the international oil price, the devaluation of the real prevents Petrobras from resetting prices.

The real suffered intense devaluation with the Bolsonaro government’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the market’s fears about the lack of fiscal control, the American currency advanced 3.71% against the real in October and is quoted at R$ 5.64. In the year, the dollar’s accumulated high is 8.8%.

Have you read all the column notes and reports today? Click here.

Follow the column in Twitter and on Instagram to not miss anything.