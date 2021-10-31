Free Apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every Friday, the NextPit brings you a selection of apps and games promotions for iOS and Android phones that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly issues, on Tuesday and Friday. Between publication and the time you are reading this article, some apps may have gone back to getting paid. Google Play Store promotions are fairly easy to predict, but the same is not true for App Store promotions, as Apple does not specify how long the discount is valid.

Tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below but don’t want to use the app or the game right now, install it anyway, then remove it from your device. That way, the service will be included in your library and you can install it for free in the future when you need it.

Free Android Apps and Games

Free Android Apps

QR/Barcode Scanner PRO ( BRL 12.99 ): This app scans and reads all kinds of QR codes to display information such as text, URL, product, contact information, ISBN, calendar, location and more;

): This app scans and reads all kinds of QR codes to display information such as text, URL, product, contact information, ISBN, calendar, location and more; Accurate Weather Forecast ( BRL 25.99 ): get accurate local weather forecasts to prepare for all weather conditions;

): get accurate local weather forecasts to prepare for all weather conditions; Unit Lab – Converter & Calculator ( BRL 3.59 ): a unit of measure and currency converter that supports the most popular strings;

): a unit of measure and currency converter that supports the most popular strings; KING VPN for Android ( BRL 18.99 ): this VPN allows you to enjoy the freedom of the Internet world without restrictions by changing your location;

): this VPN allows you to enjoy the freedom of the Internet world without restrictions by changing your location; File Manager Pro ( BRL 4.99 ): a very complete and efficient file explorer that stands out for the number of supported formats;

( ): a very complete and efficient file explorer that stands out for the number of supported formats; Stark Resistance Band ( BRL 3.99 ): Train at home with 23 exercises presented in HD videos. You can also create your own workout and work at your own pace;

): Train at home with 23 exercises presented in HD videos. You can also create your own workout and work at your own pace; Simple Quote Widget ( BRL 2.89 ): an app that allows you to create a widget that displays motivational quotes of your choice.

Free Android Games

Cyber ​​Fighters: Stickman League RPG Legends ( BRL 2.89 ): a stickman-style RPG based on a cyberpunk theme that offers an excellent combination of action, RPG and PvP;

): a stickman-style RPG based on a cyberpunk theme that offers an excellent combination of action, RPG and PvP; TouchTouchPangPang ( BRL 4.59 ): a fun and easy puzzle game where you have to remove identical blocks to advance;

): a fun and easy puzzle game where you have to remove identical blocks to advance; Timing Hero PV ( BRL 18.99 ): an RPG with innovative gameplay where you have to build a team of 3 heroes and fight other heroes with various abilities;

): an RPG with innovative gameplay where you have to build a team of 3 heroes and fight other heroes with various abilities; Cartoon Craft ( BRL 4.49 ): in this strategy game you must save the world by fighting zombies;

): in this strategy game you must save the world by fighting zombies; The Adventures of the Cat Becker ( BRL 0.99 ): play as Becker, a very disturbed cat who has to find tuna cans to ensure his family is thriving;

): play as Becker, a very disturbed cat who has to find tuna cans to ensure his family is thriving; Data Defense ( BRL 12.99 ): A minimalist tower defense game in cyberspace. You will have to protect servers from bugs and viruses.



Free iOS apps and games

Free iOS apps

Tubecasts ( BRL 10.90 ): This app allows you to play your favorite YouTube playlists and videos in energy efficient mode with audio only, saving screen time and even mobile data;

): This app allows you to play your favorite YouTube playlists and videos in energy efficient mode with audio only, saving screen time and even mobile data; Wordnet Watch ( BRL 10.90 ): an offline thesaurus dictionary that helps you easily find words related to a specific word or phrase on your Apple Watch;

): an offline thesaurus dictionary that helps you easily find words related to a specific word or phrase on your Apple Watch; KEV: White Balance Meter ( BRL 10.90 ): turn your iPhone or iPad into a professional and easy-to-use light meter together with the camera;

): turn your iPhone or iPad into a professional and easy-to-use light meter together with the camera; Alloy – launcher and automator ( BRL 54.90 ): this application allows you to automate your daily activities. If you just need to open an application or automate your workflow, you can do it simply and with one click;

): this application allows you to automate your daily activities. If you just need to open an application or automate your workflow, you can do it simply and with one click; Panostory Pro ( BRL 4.90 ): a photo collage maker that lets you record every big moment in your life and add a story to the photos;

): a photo collage maker that lets you record every big moment in your life and add a story to the photos; Stride – Running Route ( BRL 4.90 ): This GPS app is particularly suitable for walking, running, climbing or cycling;

): This GPS app is particularly suitable for walking, running, climbing or cycling; RetroChecker ( BRL 4.90 ): the ideal application for retro video game collectors. With a database of over 66,000 games covering 156 platforms, this service provides detailed information on current value, description, release history, unboxing and screenshots.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

mySolar ( BRL 27.90 ): play as God and create your own solar system, freely building the planets of your dreams;

): play as God and create your own solar system, freely building the planets of your dreams; Tank Super Wars ( BRL 27.90 ): one of the most classic NES/FC tank fighting games from the 90s;

): one of the most classic NES/FC tank fighting games from the 90s; PopStar with Undo ( BRL 16.90 ): a simple but addictive puzzle game that will keep you playing for hours without you even realizing it;

): a simple but addictive puzzle game that will keep you playing for hours without you even realizing it; Hoops AR BasketBall ( BRL 27.90 ): Play as a basketball star anywhere with augmented reality;

): Play as a basketball star anywhere with augmented reality; Banana Racer – Moto Racing ( BRL 4.90 ): freestyle motorcycle racing with full speed challenges: be the fastest and win;

): freestyle motorcycle racing with full speed challenges: be the fastest and win; Block vs Block II ( BRL 16.90 ): the sequel to this popular puzzle game is as good as the first version;

): the sequel to this popular puzzle game is as good as the first version; Peppa Pig™: Party Time ( BRL 16.90 ): Recommended for young children, this app takes you into the wonderful world of Peppa Pig by exploring many fun games, featuring much-loved characters, music and sound effects.

What did you think of this selection? Found other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Please feel free to share your tips in the comments.