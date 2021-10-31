From another world: NASA creates video that simulates how the Earth would be seen from the south pole of the Moon

The animation you can see below was created by NASA’s Science Visualization Studio at Goddard Space Flight Center and simulates the view one would have when seeing planet Earth from Shackleton crater on the south of the Moon. The video still shows the Mons Malapert mountain, which is located 136 km away from the crater.

The video is a kind of time-lapse compressing the period of three lunar days, which is equivalent to three months on Earth, in just two minutes.

It is interesting to note the movement our planet makes, swinging up and down rapidly as the sun moves slowly across the lunar horizon. You can also see an eclipse when the video hits the 1-minute mark, where the Earth passes in front of the sun, creating an even more incredible view.

“For observers on Earth, this is a lunar eclipse, in which the moon passes through the shadow cast by the Earth. Viewed from the moon, however, this is an eclipse of the sun,” says NASA.

Although the Moon’s south pole is still a place untouched by humans, it will be the next destination for astronauts on the Artemis 3 mission, which is scheduled to take place in September 2024, marking man’s return to the moon 52 years after the Apollo 17 mission .