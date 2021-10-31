From R$60 thousand to R$27 billion when buying Shiba Inu

A user who bought around 60 thousand reais in Shiba Inu (SHIB) turned this amount into R$ 27 billion due to the rise of the token, which is now among the 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market value.

The billion-dollar portfolio has been inactive for six months, being used for the last time to sell part of its SHIBs, an occasion that earned millions of reais. She has since received several other tokens as a gift, from a community that seems to believe that this coin with a gigantic supply will set new records.

Last Wednesday (27) was marked by the appreciation of Shiba that surpassed the Doge in market value, which showed a dispute between meme communities to see which is the most valuable currency. SHIB assumes itself as the “cryptocurrency that was born to eliminate the DOGE”, which, at least in terms of market value, may be happening.

In recent days, Elon Musk has denied having this coin in his estate, a suspicion many in the community held.

Shiba Inu billionaire

Shiba’s purchases were made between August 1 of last year and February this year, accumulating a large amount of SHIB to the point of becoming the address with the most coins in the wallet, 7% of all offer.

Despite having sold 30% of its SHIB in early 2021, the portfolio has been inactive since April 18th after its last sale. Today its 70 trillion SHIB is worth around 30 billion reais.

Profits from some purchases reach more than 66,000,000%, despite this the user doesn’t seem to want to sell their coins. After all, in March and April of this year, he had already made a profit of more than R$ 10 million, even with this amount worth more than 12 billion in the market.

risky bet

Although it is not possible to know who owns this wallet, which is only used to trade Shiba Inu, it is important to note that he had more luck than sense.

The chance of one meme coin appreciating so much is very low, for every coin that succeeds, another thousand die in its early days. Since the new billionaire bought his coins right after the Shiba Inu’s launch, perhaps he is someone involved in the coin’s development and who really believed in the project.

After Shiba Inu passed Dogecoin this Saturday (30) again, the oldest meme coin in history, the DOGE, the case shows that no one can stop this dogfight and shitcoins speculative market.