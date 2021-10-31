From Wakanda to Rei Leão, a bus driver from Rio goes viral when he starts talking about everything with passengers; VIDEO | Rio de Janeiro

There are those who complain about the work, but there are also those who know how to have fun while working. It is the case of a bus driver filmed by a passenger while driving, playing with passengers, singing and giving orders in traffic: “ Hold on, hold on, now its me “, orders other drivers at an intersection in Campo Grande, in the West Zone of Rio.

The video (watch above) has been edited with subtitles and posted to various profiles on social media. The driver’s subjects are varied and, not always, interconnected. the provocation “the Flamengo lost”, the driver leaves to teach a passenger about the change of point: “No, you can’t get off there anymore, no”.

Then yells: “Wakanda!” And asks: “You do you know Wakanda?“, citing the fictional realm of comics led by the hero Black Panther.

Without receiving an answer, she charges: “Nobody wants to talk to me, no?”.

Without giving up on interacting, she starts to sing “Hakuna Matata”, theme of the animation “King Lion”.

“Do you know the Lion King?”, asks the passenger. “Huh, uncle, have you seen ‘The Lion King’?” he insists. “Yes,” he replies. “You saw nothing, man. Sing the song over there!”, he teases.

And the trip is still lively: “Sing there, Campo Grande“, summons.

But she is the one who sings, and the song couldn’t be more symbolic: “Singing and singing and singing…” – “What is it?”, by Gonzaguinha.

Between laughs, he jokes with the passenger who runs to catch the bus: “Run, recruit! let’s go, recruit, run!“.

The good mood is such that even the curse is taken as a joke: “hard bread!”, says the passenger who was charging the change. And throws: “Here, oh cow hand“.

Without curbing his tongue, he even plays with the route: “Is it right around here?“.

And he keeps watching what goes on in the streets: “Will a pagoda roll?he asks someone outside the bus.

When asking if a passenger is going to get off at a place she calls “little elephant”, she adds another song: “An elephant bothers a lot of people, two elegant ones bother a lot more…“.

The driver still decides to criticize the fashion of someone on the street: “What an ugly mask!“he yells through the window.

Netizens have fun: ‘RJ is not for amateurs’

On social networks, hundreds of people reposted the videos and commented: