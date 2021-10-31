Fruit and vegetable prices: high at fairs

Cristiane Gimenes, 46, attends a fair in the Água Verde neighborhood in Curitiba. Accompanied by daughter Maria Clara, 10, the housewife buys “a little bit of everything” —potatoes, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and even cheese —to prepare meals for six people.

“My expense varies a lot, depending on the week, but usually it doesn’t reach R$ 300”, he says.

She claims to have noticed the increase in prices, but says she prefers to buy at the fair because the food is fresher. “On the market, things can be cheaper, but they last less,” he declares.

To get around the high prices, Cristiane has been buying smaller quantities and prioritizing seasonal fruits.

The price of everything is going up. Who is not bothered by this?

Cristiane Gimenes

But not all customers at the fair have the same perception. Margô Moraes, 65, goes to the same place, and says that the only price that caught her attention was tomatoes. She says she didn’t need to change habits.

My husband and I have a routine: we go to the bakery, have coffee and then buy things at the market. It’s more practical and everything is fresher.

Margo Moraes

The maid Luzia (who asked not to reveal her full name) attends the Brás fair, in São Paulo. The prices there do not bother her because the purchases are for the boss, who pays for everything. “She has money,” he says.

But at Luzia’s house in Francisco Morato, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, there is less and less meat, rice and oil, which “have gone too high”.