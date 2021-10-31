Full of embezzlement and with Yuri Alberto, see Inter’s probable line-up, where to watch and schedule against São Paulo

Without being able to count on several important players, Inter embarked on this Saturday afternoon aiming at the duel against São Paulo, on Sunday, 18:15, for the Brasileirão. In addition to the known absences of Daniel, injured and suspended Patrick, Mercado and Dourado, coach Diego Aguirre will not have Taison for physical wear and Palacios and Moisés for muscle damage – the left-back is even out of Saturday’s Gre-Nal. he comes.

Yuri Alberto, even if he is hanging, should not be spared in Morumbi’s game. During the week, the colorado scorer himself reported his desire to be on the field and not “run away” from any game. Also returning is defender Bruno Méndez and right-back Renzo Saravia.

In the fight for a direct spot to Libertadores in 2022, Inter is currently in 6th place with 41 points in the Brasileirão table.

Probable Inter

Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Paulo Victor; Johnny, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Mauricio and Gustavo Maia; Yuri Alberto.

Probable São Paulo

James Volpi; Orejuela (Igor Vinicius), Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Benítez; Rigoni and Luciano.

Schedule

Sunday (31), at 6:15 pm, at Morumbi, in São Paulo.

Streaming

Premiere announces the live stream.

Arbitration

Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro assisted by Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva and Bruno Raphael Pires (goian trio). VAR: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (from Rio Grande do Norte).